Ford Expert Thinks 2021 Bronco Black Diamond Might Turn as Most Underrated Grade

This opinion comes from the same guy working for the Birmingham, Alabama-based Ford dealership and its custom division that helped The Bronco Nation deliver that sweet trial of a non-Sasquatch Bronco fitted with 37-inch tires. And the professional that kept us up to date on all there is to know about the 2022 Maverick trims, among others. So, we kind of trust him on this one as well.
According to Mitchell S. Watts, the host of the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube, there’s an interesting development in the world of 2021 Bronco orders. Apparently, and we can bet he’s got dealer insights to back that up, the 2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond has so far racked up just 10% of total orders.
They are currently preparing a retail unit for a customer – even did a one-inch leveling kit (which is dirt cheap at $59.99) and a new wheel/tire combo upgrade. So, he got to spend some quality time with the Cactus Gray 4-Door and he came to an interesting conclusion. It seems “the more time I’m spending with this particular Black Diamond, the more I’m realizing it might be most underrated trim available on the 2021 Bronco.”
For him, the Base and Big Bend grades are usually the value propositions, whereas the $36,050 / $38,545 (2- or 4-Door) Black Diamond might turn out as a good substitute for someone wanting a Badlands, but without paying the extra money for it ($42,095 or $44,590). The video (embedded below) about this particular 4-Door Black Diamond also includes all the traditional chapters, which are – as always – neatly arranged with the appropriate timestamps in the description.
On an interesting side note, during the MIC hard top presentation section (at the 5:05 mark) Watts also noticed a quirk – or perhaps a build flaw. As such, the detachable panel above the front passenger has the appropriate sound deadening, unlike the one sitting on the driver’s side...
