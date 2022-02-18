The Secret Behind Ford Bronco Being the Fastest-Selling Used Car on the U.S. Market Today

Some vehicle models are so hot that people sell them as soon as they drive them off the dealer lot. At least this is what an iSeeCars study shows, with the Ford Bronco being one of the hottest selling used cars, although it was launched only a year ago.
With new vehicles almost impossible to get hold of, the used car market saw a steady increase in prices to the point that many vehicles sell for more than their original sticker price. The average one-to-five-year-old used car price in January was $34,852, which is an increase of over 36.9 percent compared to last year, according to an iSeeCars study. Not all are equal, and we find some big surprises in the iSeeCars’ top.
For starters, there are only five vehicle models with an average selling price above the $50,000 mark. These are the Ford Bronco ($73,573), Tesla Model Y ($67,121), Ford Mustang Mach-E ($58,744), Toyota GR Supra ($57,545) and Tesla Model 3 ($50,996). As you can see, the average selling price is higher than their sticker price, and that is an indication of how hard it is to buy one right now.
Chief among them is the Ford Bronco, a model that only became available to customers one year ago. This sits on the 17th position in the top, with an average of 30 days to sell the car. The high average sale price is remarkable for a vehicle that sells new for an MSRP between $30,000 and $50,000. The high resale value hides a few secrets though, and the customers are not always to blame.
Of course, the main reason is customers who already received their Bronco are looking to make a quick buck flipping it on the used car market. As you can see, it’s easy to have a 50% or even 100% profit from the sale, depending on the trim and your selling skills. But there’s another reason that few speak about.
As you know, many dealers markup the Bronco with huge amounts of money above the MSRP. That’s why Ford stepped in and threatened to cut allocations to dealers engaged in such practices. Of course, when there is a will, there is a way, so the dealers came up with a clever tactic to circumvent that.
They moved all Broncos they could get in the used cars lots, avoiding Ford ire on marking up the price. This has the immediate effect that they could sell them for whatever price they want. And, of course, this also drove the average selling price of the used Broncos to $73,573 as documented by the iSeeCars study.
