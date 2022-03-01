Ford Bronco Owners Rejoice, Aftermarket Hardtop Roofs Are Here To Save the Day

The Ford Bronco is such a hit with customers, but it was not without flows. Early examples suffered from hardtop failure and even later on, the hardtop option was hard to come by. It was one of the reasons so many people opted for a soft-top Bronco instead, even though they lived in areas where the winters are harsh. Fortunately, an aftermarket solution is on the way so Bronco owners will be able to swap their soft-top roofs for a fiberglass hardtop.

