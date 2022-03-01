Ford Bronco Owners Rejoice, Aftermarket Hardtop Roofs Are Here To Save the Day

The Ford Bronco is such a hit with customers, but it was not without flows. Early examples suffered from hardtop failure and even later on, the hardtop option was hard to come by. It was one of the reasons so many people opted for a soft-top Bronco instead, even though they lived in areas where the winters are harsh. Fortunately, an aftermarket solution is on the way so Bronco owners will be able to swap their soft-top roofs for a fiberglass hardtop.
We first heard of Advanced Fiberglass Concepts back in January when they announced the development of an aftermarket hardtop for the Bronco. The moment was right, especially as many Bronco owners had problems with the roof and Ford had difficulties supplying both the replacement hardtops and the hardtop-specced Broncos.
To speed things up, many Bronco customers opted for the soft-top instead, even when they lived in the northern territories, with harsh winter weather. This led to some unexpected problems, as the snowstorms started to fill some Broncos’ interiors with snow. Many of them complained in the forums, but of course, there was no perfect solution to that problem. Up until now, that is.
It looks like Advanced Fiberglass Concepts have sorted out both design and production problems and has moved to the pre-order phase with their aftermarket hardtop for Bronco. The prices start at $5,250 for the basic one-piece design, with a modular version available for $500 more.
As you can see, these roofs do not come cheap, but we have to take it for granted that they are plug-and-play solutions. Delivery estimates show the cheaper version will arrive in August, while the modular roof will begin shipping one month later.
Both versions of the roof are available in three finishes: textured white fiberglass, textured black fiberglass, and a version specifically designed for those who want to color-match their hardtop to the color of their vehicle in a body shop. Either option can be further customized, among other things with a washer-wiper assembly that works with the stock Bronco hardware. The hardtops come with all glass included and are compatible with Ford’s hardtop prep kit, being designed as a one-stop solution.
