2022 Ford Bronco Orders Will Be Paused Next Month, Raptor Not Affected

Everyone agrees that Ford made a mess of the Bronco’s roll-out, starting with the automatic transmission-only Sasquatch Package for the 2021 model year. The biggest points of contention are delays generated by bad quality control and supply chain bottlenecks. The hardtop comes to mind, followed by the chip crunch that affects the entire automotive industry.
Some customers, especially those with 2021 orders that were pushed back way too many times already, further note that Ford shouldn’t launch new variants of the Bronco until the Dearborn-based automaker works out the current kinks. They do have a point, more so if you go through the dealer communication in the photo gallery. The too-long-didn’t-read version of the document is this: retail orders will pause on March 8th, excluding the Raptor.
The document further states that Ford is removing paint protection film from all orders, excluding the Wildtrak, to increase the chances of a customer’s Bronco being built for the 2022 model year. A call to action is also noted.
More specifically, “customers need to convert their reservation to an order if they are interested in a chance to receive a 2022 model year Bronco.”
Pardon my French, but for a customer who's dropping tens of thousands of bucks on a new rig, statements like “a chance to receive” are way out of line. Prioritizing Raptor retail orders to the detriment of retail orders for lesser variants of the Bronco is yet another slap in the customer’s face.
Here’s another line that really grinds my gears: “WDBO (web-based dealer order system) will lose the ability to enter new retail orders but will remain open for existing order amendments and stock ordering purposes.” In other words, the U.S. dealership network will continue to stock up on Broncos that will be subsequently listed for sale with utterly shocking markups.
But wait, there’s more! “Alternatively, a small amount of stock units may be available on dealer lots for purchase.” You can’t make this up…
