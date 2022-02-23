Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Ford Bronco Eats Desert Trails Like Hot Off-Road Cakes

With so many Raptors running around, one might get confused. This is because there are both OEM and aftermarket ones. As well as both pickup truck and dune-bashing, rock-crawling SUVs.
Ford just unveiled its 2023 Ranger Raptor for Europe and Australia mere hours ago. But over in America, it is not yet time to prepare for the mid-size high-performance pickup truck goodies. Jim Farley himself, the CEO, has confirmed the arrival of the U.S. specification for some time next year alongside the normal Ranger.
Meanwhile, all North American Blue Oval eyes are perched on top of a different Raptor game. The Bronco sibling is also capable of such shenanigans, from around $70k. However, given a few glaring styling details and omissions, such as the lack of a Coyote V8 to fight Jeep’s Wrangler 392, the OEM Bronco Raptor might not be everyone’s cup of tea.
We do not blame them, as those ugly fender flares have also given us a few nightmares. Joking aside, there are solutions to the conundrum. A little costlier, such as paying the higher $80k mark for an HPE transformation. With the VelociRaptor 400 package, you will enter an interesting territory, though.
One that includes the additional collectability value of a limited special edition (just 200 units for 2022MY). Along with optional Heritage Edition Livery or the assets of a tuning sleeper in case the vintage marks are not for you. Besides, any Bronco Badlands becomes a true and very direct competitor for Ford’s own Bronco Raptor, as the 2.7-liter V6 gets upgraded to no less than 411 horsepower.
Recently, a Hennessey team was in Scottsdale, Arizona for a major event. And they also took the opportunity to get some desert trail hours under the VelociRaptor 400’s belt around Phoenix. It is a light and fast test drive, as far as hardcore fans are concerned, though it is still entertaining. Complete with sand drifting and dirt donuts...
