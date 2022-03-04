Moto Lawyer Two-Tone Ford Bronco Outer Banks Had Us Confused for a Satin Moment

When it comes to car vinyl wrap artists, we have always come to expect the unexpected from the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz. However, a recent Bronco they made caught us a little off-guard.
Because we got used to outrageously creative or exotic projects for affluent individuals, this design had us confused for a moment. But not because the Ford Bronco is too mundane. Or the fact that a “regular” two-tone vinyl wrap theme might be a little bit tamer than usual. It was the satin orange/black message that had us smiling ironically.
This sixth-generation Ford Bronco Outer Banks 4-Door is a truck-based off-road-focused SUV. So, what does it have to do with “The Moto Lawyer?” Was Matthew McConaughey doing an odd sequel to his neat 2011 “The Lincoln Lawyer” performance? Nope, none of the legal thriller shenanigans.
Instead, MetroWrapz did a commercial-focused personalization build that involved transforming this modern Bronco into a rolling advertisement for a law firm called “The Moto Lawyer.” Yes, it is always ironic when a car does the marketing work for something related to the world of two wheels... Still, the project looks cool enough to go beyond the first impression.
This is because even within the confines of a commercial wrap job, the outlandish MetroWrapz touch is still clearly visible in the minute details. Such as the way they designed the asymmetrical two-tone satin orange and satin black theme. Or the neat, orange-matching “BRONCO” lettering up front. Otherwise, this is probably a stock Bronco Outer Banks.
As a reminder, this is the fourth of eight possible configurations for the reinvented Bronco for model year 2022. The MSRP kicks off at $42,950 for the larger 4-Door ($40,855 for 2-Door), and this trim has been envisioned by Ford as a way to go “off-roading in style.” Complete with a 300-hp 2.3-liter EcoBoost available with the seven-speed manual to row your own. Or the 330-hp 2.7-liter V6 (and 10AT) for an additional $1,895.
