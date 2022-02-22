2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Configurator Lists Five Paint Options

Priced from $53,000 excluding the $1,495 destination charge, the Everglades is a “confidence-inspiring off-roader” slotted between the Wildtrak and Raptor. Now available to configure, the four-door rig is offered with Carbonized Gray 17-inch alloy wheels and five paint hues.
Starting with the Eruption Green Metallic finish in the featured photo, the palette further includes Area 51, Cactus Gray, Shadow Black, and Desert Sand ($295). The only rubber boots listed by the build & price website are 315/70 R17 MTs from Goodyear. Fitted with the molded-in-color hardtop and heavy-duty modular bumper, the Everglades obviously boasts steel bash plates.
Roof rails with crossbars are standard as well, together with LED headlamps with LED signature lighting, a Black Onyx interior with marine-grade vinyl seats, front-row heated seats, dual-zone automatic temperature control, a storage bag for the front-row top panels, and overhead auxiliary switches.
Remote start, a 110-volt AC power outlet, SYNC4 with Enhanced Voice Recognition, a 12-inch touchscreen, Connected Navigation, and SiriusXM with 360L are included as well. Being a go-anywhere utility vehicle, prospective customers may want to spend $160 on rubber floor liners. The $310 tailgate table is a good choice too given that it provides additional space for work or play and because it doesn't interfere with the rear cargo area.
Something that doesn't sit quite right with me is that Ford asks extra for the hardtop sound-deadening headliner. Considering the starting price of the Everglades, “greedy” is probably the word you’re looking for right now.
It's all the more uncanny because the Everglades features a 10,000-pound winch, a safari bar, and rock rails, all standard. The biggest issue, however, may be the engine-transmission combo. Only the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo is available, which cranks out 300 ponies and 325 pound-feet (441 Nm) on premium fuel. Fill 'er up with regular unleaded, and you're looking at 275 horsepower and 315 pound-feet (427 Nm) of torque.
All that oomph is channeled to the advanced 4x4 system with automatic on-demand engaging by a ten-speed automatic transmission, the 10R60 of the Explorer ST. The configurator further lists a 4.7:1 final drive ratio for the standard rear locking differential and a $595 towing capability package.
Roof rails with crossbars are standard as well, together with LED headlamps with LED signature lighting, a Black Onyx interior with marine-grade vinyl seats, front-row heated seats, dual-zone automatic temperature control, a storage bag for the front-row top panels, and overhead auxiliary switches.
Remote start, a 110-volt AC power outlet, SYNC4 with Enhanced Voice Recognition, a 12-inch touchscreen, Connected Navigation, and SiriusXM with 360L are included as well. Being a go-anywhere utility vehicle, prospective customers may want to spend $160 on rubber floor liners. The $310 tailgate table is a good choice too given that it provides additional space for work or play and because it doesn't interfere with the rear cargo area.
Something that doesn't sit quite right with me is that Ford asks extra for the hardtop sound-deadening headliner. Considering the starting price of the Everglades, “greedy” is probably the word you’re looking for right now.
It's all the more uncanny because the Everglades features a 10,000-pound winch, a safari bar, and rock rails, all standard. The biggest issue, however, may be the engine-transmission combo. Only the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo is available, which cranks out 300 ponies and 325 pound-feet (441 Nm) on premium fuel. Fill 'er up with regular unleaded, and you're looking at 275 horsepower and 315 pound-feet (427 Nm) of torque.
All that oomph is channeled to the advanced 4x4 system with automatic on-demand engaging by a ten-speed automatic transmission, the 10R60 of the Explorer ST. The configurator further lists a 4.7:1 final drive ratio for the standard rear locking differential and a $595 towing capability package.