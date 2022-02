2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Lands a 3.0 Twin-Turbo V6 and Either 392 HP or Much Less

Blue Oval aficionados from Europe and Australia with a penchant for high-performance pickup trucks had the February 22nd date earmarked in their calendars for quite a while already. And, as it turns out, some will be getting more of the goodies than others.As in Europeans will officially land a version of the new powertrain with “just” 288 ps/284 hp and 491 Nm/362 lb-ft. Meanwhile, Australia is being positively treated with no less than 392 horsepower. As well as 583 Nm/430 lb-ft. Believe us, it is anyone’s guess at this point why such a massive difference.All we know is that Old Continent fans will be jealous. Although, Ford is probably trying to appease them with an interesting tidbit. The all-new Raptor is actually going to be the very first next-gen Ranger that arrives at European dealerships, “with customer deliveries starting in late summer.”Naturally, the U.S. automaker promises a lot of goodies for both Europe and Australia. Such as a “Ford Performance developed suspension with FOX 2.5-inch Live Valve internal bypass shock absorbers.” Or a new “class-exclusive electronically-controlled active exhaust system” that has no less than four adjustable engine sound modes. Including the loud Baja.There are also seven drive modes, a new full-time four-wheel drive with “electronically-controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case and locking front and rear differentials” or Trail Control. As well as Ford’s new-generation SYNC 4A infotainment system with available B&O sound system and many more.By the way, anyone who thought the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo from the Ranger Raptor predecessor is now gone, as diesel is “dirty,” better think twice. Ford, at least in Europe, is still keeping it available.