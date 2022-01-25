GMC Yukon Switches From White to Dead Matte Black in a Rose Gold Chrome Jiffy

We feel that hot on the heels of the upcoming 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor customization madness will be another SUV representative that’s even larger. That would be the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. But only shortly.
Right now, everyone is freaking out about the hotly-anticipated 400+ horsepower 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor. Frankly, that’s exactly what the Blue Oval company and lots of social media influencers and reviewers would like us to think. Secretly, they’re afraid of upcoming hot introductions like the 2023 Sequoia.
And probably also dead worried about the aftermarket potential of regular, family-oriented full-size SUVs like Chevrolet’s Tahoe and GMC’s Yukon. We recently saw a company that likes to convert Tahoes into modern-era K5 Blazers come up with the obvious GMC Sierra 1500 morphing. Into a reinvented GMC Jimmy two-door SUV with a matching body-painted removable cap. And do not ask why a Sierra truck because they already have a Yukon conversion program.
Anyway, probably just to support our opinion that even a GMC Yukon has a massive untapped aftermarket potential, here are the Miami, Florida-based experts from MetroWrapz doing some vinyl wrap art wizardry. No, they are not sawing in half their unsuspecting Yukon assistant. Instead, using some CGI magic, they gave us a cool-looking switch from white to matte black. With a stylish-inspired twist.
So, the stock GMC Yukon – with an unrevealed model year and powertrain setup (we sure hope it’s the mightiest V8 version for some added “girl power”) is squeaky clean and white. Alas, that’s only for a brief moment as someone not just presents us with the video’s (embedded below) POV but also kicks off the vinyl wrap transformation with a small block of material.
A few CGI frames later there is some cool Dead Matte Black Yukon magic floating around. For a brief walk around. And it comes complete with “classy Rose Gold Chrome accents.” As well as a little logo that represents the icing on the cake. Naturally, this ride belongs to a social media public figure. And she is a real lady, of course.
