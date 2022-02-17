Satin White Bronco Is the Wrapped SUV That's Fit for San Diego Padres Eric Hosmer

Currently, a 2022 Ford Bronco can be had from a starting MSRP of $29,300 for a 2-Door Base version. Not counting the limited Everglades or the high-performance Raptor, you cannot even go above the $50k mark.
The Wildtrak, designed for high-speed off-roading, comes with an MSRP of $49,475 in 4-Door form. Naturally, one can always add a few options. Some shades cost extra, while the bevy of accessories and extra features will definitely inflate the price by a few extra greenbacks.
However, one still cannot get anywhere near what certain stars pay for their customized rides. Especially if they are of the ultra-luxury variety. Additionally, we have rarely seen VIPs going for Blue Oval’s reinvented sixth-generation Bronco. It is a mainstream off-road-focused SUV, after all.
Well, there are exceptions. For Eric John Hosmer, the first baseman of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres, humble origins are of no consequence. While thoroughly present on social media, just like many other athletes, his feeds are mostly focused on family and professional matters. Still, we managed to catch a glimpse of his crimson Ford Bronco in one of the posts.
It might be the last time we saw the SUV looking factory stock, though. The Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz have managed to catch him off-guard when enjoying the Blue Oval SUV that just got through an aftermarket enhancement process. Nothing too obvious, though, just a Satin White wrap. One that might pass by unnoticed among less-observant Bronco enthusiasts because of the similarities with Ford’s own Oxford White.
However, we know it is real. Both when being trialed by Eric Hosmer for size, as well as during the making of process. After all, the aftermarket outlet was keen to post a behind-the-scenes look at the wrap transformation a few days ago. Back then, though, we had no idea who this Ford Bronco belonged to...
