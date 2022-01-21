1966 Ford Bronco on Suspension and Body Lift Is Tall Enough to Stare Down New Off-Roaders

It’s not that long since Ford brought into this world the name Bronco once more. And we’re not dealing with just one model, but a family of three, designed to cater to the various needs of the off-road savvy.
The arrival of the new Bronco took the world by storm, and customers literally flocked to get their hands on one. This stroke of genius from Ford is not yet in full display on the roads and trails in America, as delivery issues still are aplenty, but the shadow of the Bronco sure hangs menacingly over the competition.
There is however one type of vehicle that doesn’t seem scared of said shadow. It’s the Bronco, but the old one, the one that has been the bread and butter for many garages across the country for decades.
And the newcomer doesn’t seem to put an end to some people’s desire to modernize old Broncos and other people’s drive to buy them, at times (most of the times, actually) for far larger sums than they’d pay for a new one.
One of the most recent additions to the colorful, custom Bronco market is the 1966 example we have here. It was completed in 2021, at the end of two and a half years of work, and it’s now selling as part of the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, next week.
The first thing that stands out about this Chalk Gray over red and black machine is how tall it is. A necessary trait for any worth-mentioning Bronco, the stance was achieved by means of a 2-inch body lift, backed by a Duff Tuff 2.5-inch suspension lift. The large, 20-inch wheels wearing 35-inch tires help with that as well.
The beast packs a customized interior as well, which features tilt-forward seats up front and a bench in the rear, a dashboard holding Dakota Digital gauges, and a JBL Bluetooth radio for a touch of modernity.
The Bronco is powered by your usual Coyote 5.0-liter engine, upgraded with a cold-air intake and a custom exhaust system, and tied to an automatic transmission.
The beast is going with no reserve at the said auction, and the seller does not say how much it hopes to fetch for it.
