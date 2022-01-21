Can the Jeep Trackhawk Hold Its Ground Against the New BMW M3 Competition?

With a neck-snapping amount of power available via the right pedal, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has proved its worth at the drag strip countless times. One might think that after seeing it in action so many times, we might have gotten bored of it, but it’s going to be a while until that happens.
As a result, we decided to share yet another clip with you, which shows the American super SUV in action against two fast cars, including one bad Chevy Camaro, and the new generation BMW M3 Competition.
It literally had no issues humiliating the bowtie brand’s model, as it completed the run more than 2.5 seconds quicker, in 10.4 seconds, with a 133.49 mph (214.83 kph) exit speed, but the M3 Competition proved to be a worthier rival. Without any outside intervention, it can deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 3.9 seconds, en route to a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed.
Power-wise, the German sports sedan enjoys 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque produced by the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine. This isn’t exactly on par with the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which boasts no less than 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet (875 Nm), from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), the ultra-fast high-rider needs 3.5 seconds and will run out of breath at 180 mph (290 kph).
It is obvious that the balance tilts in the Jeep's favor, which is more powerful, and quicker off-the-line. However, the BMW isn’t that far behind either, and we reckon that, on a good day, it can give it a black eye. Whether this one managed to beat it is a question whose answer lies only one mouse-click away. And FYI, they went to quarter-mile war twice, with rather surprising results.
