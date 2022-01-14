Lucky Woman Finds New 2021 Ford Bronco Sitting at a Dealer, No Markup This Time

A woman hunting for a Bronco came across a real barn find on a dealer’s lot. The new 2021 Ford Bronco was sitting in a dealer’s garage after the original customer had its financing rejected. She rang and drove it off, happy customer.
Ford Bronco is one of those vehicles that have everything – name, market demand, timing, capabilities, you name it. This and the crazy car market situation at the moment have made the Bronco a rare bird, with waiting times exceeding 18 months and dealer markups that go up to one-third of the original price. Heck, even a pre-owned First Edition fetched $86,500 on Bring a Trailer in December, which is way above the original MSRP.
This is when you follow the normal flow of going to a dealer or searching the classifieds. But from time to time, for some extraordinary lucky persons, everything is much easier. Wendy Sue H. took to Facebook to share her incredible story in the Bronco 6th Gen public group. Unlike you and me, Wendy searched for her beloved Bronco mostly online, including in forums and public groups. She had almost given up and went after buying a Ford Ranger instead, but then she came across a crazy opportunity.
There was one 2021 Ford Bronco listed up for sale and in stock at a dealer in Fairbanks, Alaska. The SUV was a two-door version in Badlands trim and with a Sasquatch package, which makes it a beast off-road. Wendy mentions the color was Cactus Grey, just like her new Ranger, so she figured this car was destined to be hers. The next thing she did was call the dealer, sign the papers and drive it (or her, as Wendy affectionately says) off the lot.
Her incredible luck was another guy’s incredible misfortune. He had his financing rejected after the car was delivered on January 7, one year after he had ordered it. The dealership had spared no time and listed the car for sale. More incredible, the dealer did not slam Wendy with the customary markup. Right now, the same Seekins Ford Lincoln dealership has another Bronco Badlands listed for sale at the MSRP price of $50,965, and this is with no markup, too. So, if you live in the area, you might want to call dibs on this one.
