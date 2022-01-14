Former F1 Champion Jenson Button Is Selling His Hot Custom 1970 Ford Bronco

The first-generation Bronco is an exciting addition to any Bronco enthusiast's garage. But getting a Bronco whose current owner is none other than former F1 world champion Jenson Button is a different affair altogether. This V8-powered bespoke example comes with fresh hardware and upgraded visuals, making it a very desirable off-roader.
The restomodded gem has been with the renowned former F1 driver for the past four years. The exterior has received some upgrades, starting with a Dark Blue hue that pairs nicely with the bolt-on black fender flares, red accents around the front grille, towing hooks, and Ford logo. Further still, this beast features LED headlights and KC driving lamps.
Lower your gaze, and you'll see that the Bronco wears BFGoodrich all-terrain tires wrapped around 17-inch Method alloy wheels (also in black). The custom Bronco has also been equipped with new shock absorbers, and its suspension has been raised to add some extra inches of ground clearance.
Under the hood, this 1970 model hides a 302ci Windsor V8 mill that delivers better performance than a carb'd engine thanks to electronic fuel injection. Power is transmitted to all corners four wheels through a three-speed automatic gearbox. The body-on-frame SUV also packs a fresh Optima battery and a cut-off switch.
On the inside, the vehicle sports cream leather seats and a rear bench plus a half roll cage finished in black. Other interior modifications include a new steering column, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, a Kenwood audio system, and a USB cable.
There's one thing that's perhaps even better than its famous background: it looks like Jenson Button didn't take it out much in the wild as this one-of-a-kind Ford Bronco has just 170 miles (286 kilometers) shown on the odometer. Yet, the car's total mileage is unknown.
The online auction for this rugged machine has just started on Collecting Cars, so at the moment of writing, the current highest bid has only reached $18,000. However, there are still six days to go, so it's safe to say you still have a chance to get your hands on this rare custom Jenson Button-owned Bronco.
