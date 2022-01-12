Here’s the 2022 Ford Bronco Surfing Dunes in the United Arab Emirates

You’ve seen the Bronco tested countless times in the United States, and you may have watched video reviews of the body-on-frame SUV in the United Kingdom as well via the Clive Sutton luxury and performance car dealership. But curiously enough, you can get a Bronco through official channels in the UAE for the princely MSRP of 188,895 dirhams ($51,425).
Tested on the public roads and on the golden dunes outside Dubai by Arab GT, the four-door model in the featured review is a black-painted Badlands with the Sasquatch Package and 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo powerplant.
Project manager Kareem Deeb obviously loves this particular specification, especially for the way it looks and the way it handles compared to a similarly-equipped Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. On full song, the Bronco shoots to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 6.96 seconds, which isn’t bad for such a heavy machine with a full tank of gas.
The Bronco lineup in the UAE mirrors that of the U.S. model except for four little details. More specifically, the Base trim level isn’t available because nobody would purchase a stripped-out version with steelies in this part of the world. Ford also makes do without the better-specced Black Diamond.
In other words, Emiratis are offered the Big Bend, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, and off-roady Badlands. As for the third difference from the U.S. model, the Badlands is available solely with four doors. This configuration also happens to be the most expensive of the bunch at 290,745 dirhams or $79,155 at current exchange rates before dealer-installed optional extras.
As per the GSO testing standard, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo cranks out 300 horsepower and 441 Nm (325 pound-feet) of torque while the 2.7-liter EcoBoost levels up to 330 horsepower and 563 Nm (415 pound-feet) on premium gasoline. And finally, the fourth and final difference over the North American specification is the lack of a manual transmission.
