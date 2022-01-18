The Ford Bronco Will Soon Be Available With Aftermarket Fiberglass Hardtops

Headquartered in California, the peeps at Advanced Fiberglass Concepts offer Bronco upgrades made from fiberglass. Their current inventory includes flared fenders along with a rear quarter kit, ram air hood, heat extractor hood, and forged-carbon flares for Sasquatch'd vehicles.
Going forward, the Costa Mesa-based company intends to solve the inherent problems of the molded-in-color hardtop supplied by Webasto. Widely known for discoloration, delamination, blemishes, rubbing against the roll bar, and a headliner that peels off prematurely, the bone-stock hardtop can be considered the biggest issue of the MY 2021 and 2022 Bronco.
As the name implies, ADV Fiberglass currently develops a couple of fiberglass alternatives with a slanted rear end. Two choices will be available in the first instance: a two-piece hardtop and a one-piece unit. Both are said to weigh roughly the same as the OEM hardtop, both are compatible with the OEM hardtop prep kit, and both include the side and rear greenhouse.
The company further mentions roof rack compatibility as well as a plug-and-play wiper motor, defroster, and rear window washer fluid. Hinges and rear struts are included, but sound deadening will be an optional extra.
As for the elephant in the room, “we are focusing 100-percent on four-door Broncos at this time. We don’t plan on developing a two-door top,” said ADV Fiberglass. But anyway, “that can change if we get enough interest.”
Order stats reveal that most buyers choose four-door configurations, which is why the aftermarket is gunning for the long-wheelbase models. Even the upcoming Raptor is a four-door affair, and I wouldn’t have it any other way because the longer wheelbase improves high-speed stability in the desert.
On that note, ADV Fiberglass will release further info on January 24th. Here’s hope they won’t forget to mention price estimates for these hardtops.
