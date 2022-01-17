2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Prototype Spied Looking Utterly Massive

Expected to launch sometime in the summer alongside the limited-run Everglades, the Raptor is noticeably wider than every Bronco available right now. This particular test mule is pictured with oversized flares that surround BFG tires as opposed to Goodyears for the Sasquatch Package.
Scott Dial, the man who snapped this prototype while driving through a Shell fuel station, says “that stance was perfect and it sounded great,” most likely referring to a six-cylinder from the Ford EcoBoost engine family.
The Blue Oval currently produces twin-turbo V6 mills in three displacements. As you’re well aware, the smallest of the lot is the 2.7 that you can get in the Bronco. If you fill ‘er up with premium-grade fuel, then expect 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) at the crankshaft.
Next up, we have a 3.0-liter mill that produces 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque in the ICE-only Lincoln Aviator and Explorer ST. As for the 3.5 we all know from the automaker’s full-size models, the biggest engine of the lot has been proved to 660 horsepower in the GT supercar.
Given the similar torque figures of the 2.7 and 3.0 lumps, there are two possible outcomes for the Bronco Raptor. Ford can either bump up the 3.0-liter EcoBoost or the Dearborn-based company can shoehorn the 3.5 even though it’s hard to imagine that engine in the engine bay of the Bronco.
Whatever may be hiding under the hood, we do know that it’s a direct-injected V6 engine with Raptor-specific tuning and a twin-turbo setup.
Exclusively offered with a ten-speed auto and four doors, the Raptor may appear too wide for narrow off-road trails. But on the other hand, the long wheelbase and oversized tires make for a perfect desert-running SUV.
Right now, the only thing worthy of being described as a rival to the Raptor is the Wrangler Rubicon 392 with the Xtreme Recon off-road package.
The Blue Oval currently produces twin-turbo V6 mills in three displacements. As you’re well aware, the smallest of the lot is the 2.7 that you can get in the Bronco. If you fill ‘er up with premium-grade fuel, then expect 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) at the crankshaft.
Next up, we have a 3.0-liter mill that produces 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque in the ICE-only Lincoln Aviator and Explorer ST. As for the 3.5 we all know from the automaker’s full-size models, the biggest engine of the lot has been proved to 660 horsepower in the GT supercar.
Given the similar torque figures of the 2.7 and 3.0 lumps, there are two possible outcomes for the Bronco Raptor. Ford can either bump up the 3.0-liter EcoBoost or the Dearborn-based company can shoehorn the 3.5 even though it’s hard to imagine that engine in the engine bay of the Bronco.
Whatever may be hiding under the hood, we do know that it’s a direct-injected V6 engine with Raptor-specific tuning and a twin-turbo setup.
Exclusively offered with a ten-speed auto and four doors, the Raptor may appear too wide for narrow off-road trails. But on the other hand, the long wheelbase and oversized tires make for a perfect desert-running SUV.
Right now, the only thing worthy of being described as a rival to the Raptor is the Wrangler Rubicon 392 with the Xtreme Recon off-road package.