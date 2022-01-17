China Was Lincoln’s Biggest Market in 2021, Topping the U.S. in a Premiere

Lincoln did quite well for itself in terms of sales last year, only not in the United States but also in China. That’s right, they actually sold more vehicles in the People’s Republic than in the ‘Land of the Free and Home of the Brave’ for the first time ever, despite being a late arrival there.
Quoted by AutoNews, Ford’s China sales chart, released toward the end of last week, reveals that Lincoln parted ways with over 91,000 cars throughout 2021, including more than 25,000 in the fourth quarter. This represented a significant increase of 48.3% over 2020.
In the U.S. of A, however, the Blue Oval’s premium car brand delivered 86,929 vehicles, down 18% over the previous year. This was their “lowest annual mark since 2013,” according to the news outlet.
“Ford starts 2022 with strong momentum for the execution of our China 2.0 plans centered on a robust portfolio and electrification,” said Ford China’s President and CEO, Anning Chen. “The steady rollout of new vehicles – including the locally built Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford Evos, and Lincoln Zephyr – combined with the launch of Ford’s network to direct-to-customer battery electric vehicle stores positions us well for growth ahead.”
The automaker claims that the Lincoln Corsair was one of the best-selling vehicles in its class, with sales exceeding the 50,000-unit mark, up 57%. Demand for the Zephyr, which was presented at the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show, exceeded 2,300 pre-orders. Also, it’s worth reminding that the Continental is still being sold in China, even after it was dropped from the United States.
At the same time, the demand for Ford’s passenger vehicles dropped by 1.4% to 237,000 copies last year, but their SUVs were 0.6% more popular in 2021, with sales exceeding 140,000 of them. Sales of the Taurus, Escort, and Mondeo were up by 13.5%, 0.1%, and 34.1% respectively, to 8,000, 39,000, and 34,000 examples respectively. Sales of the Ford and JMC commercial vehicles dropped by 1.8%, to 264,000.
