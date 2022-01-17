2022 Lexus LX Online Configurator Reveals Posh SUV Is Now Cheaper Than Before

Whereas the all-new 2022 Lexus NX is seemingly preoccupied to save the world in an upcoming Hollywood blockbuster titled “Moonfall”, the LX 600 flagship is a bit more down to Earth. With lower pricing.
Although some fans might be disappointed, the American-specification 2022 Lexus LX Is not as down and “dirty” as the LX Offroad that arrived on the red carpet for its premiere during Japan’s traditional Tokyo Auto Salon. But we cannot be too fussy, considering that Toyota has already deprived North America of the 300-series Land Cruiser.
Left only with the 2022 Tundra pickup truck and the Lexus LX 600, it’s easy to imagine that people will have an easy time choosing one or the other. Even if the Japanese automaker is trying to blur the premium boundaries with new introductions like its 2022 Tundra Capstone. Or this cooler MSRP.
Luckily, we caught wind that it silently updated its online configurator tool and now provides an overview of 2022MY pricing as well as the available “build style” for its LX 600 flagship SUV. Without further ado, one can have a base price of $86,900. Interestingly enough, the 2022 model year’s entry MSRP makes it slightly more affordable than its predecessor.
The 2022 Lexus LX 570, in two-row configuration, started at $86,930. Granted, one loses the elegant V8 but gains just about everything else: twin-turbocharging, as well as more power (409 hp versus 383 hp). Not a bad V6 deal, if our own two cents are allowed.
Anyway, there are many more trims to speak of. Lexus offers the LX 600 with Premium (starting at $95k), F Sport Handling ($101k, has 22-inch forged wheels), Luxury ($103k), and Ultra Luxury ($126k) grades. One can say there is something for everyone. From different appearances and posh/sporty perks to a massive price tag. One to warrant the four-seat configuration with massaging captain’s chairs and rear-seat entertainment system, for example.
