Lexus NX Is a Crucial Vehicle in Saving the World in Space Epic Movie, Moonfall

The all-new 2022 Lexus NX has landed an important role in the upcoming sci-fi film starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, Moonfall. And it comes with a lot of responsibility to help save the world.
Moonfall might have a lot of sci-fi elements to it, giant gravity waves and mysterious dark forces, but it also feaatures the new 2022 Lexus NX.
The carmaker and the Moonfall marketing campaign just debuted its collaboration today with a 30-second commercial called “Enjoy the Ride,” which features the brand-new NX in a high-action scene from the upcoming movie.
Coming from director Roland Emmerich (The Day After Tomorrow, Independence Day) and starring Academy Award winner Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, and Michael Peña, the Lexus NX has an important role. The movie’s plot revolves around saving Earth after mysterious forces known the Moon from its orbit, and the unlikely heroes have a last-ditch mission into space to save the world.
Lexus NX has an important three-minute, high-action scene, as it even jumps over the edge of a cliff, but the brand comes up quite a lot throughout the movie. A government vehicle used to transport Halle Berry’s character, Jo Fowler, is a Lexus GX 460 luxury SUV, and Michael Peña’s character, Tom Lopez, is a Lexus dealer, and the film includes a scene at his dealership.
Starting at $37,950 for the base model to $59,900 for the NX 450h+ F Sport Handling AWD, it offers three gasoline engines and two hybrid options, all with an Inline 4-cylinder engine ranging from 2.4 to 2.5 liters, and putting out from 203 to 304 horsepower. The one in the movie seems to be the gasoline NX 350 AWD version.
“The all-new NX represents the future of the Lexus brand, ushering in the next level of luxury,” said Vinay Shahani, vice president of Lexus marketing. “The NX’s bold styling, intuitive technology and connected driving feel make it the perfect partner for an epic adventure.”
