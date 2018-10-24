Ford Becomes Serious About China, Creates Stand-Alone Business 

Seeing that the Chinese automotive industry shows no signs of slowing down, American manufacturer Ford finally came to its senses and decided it’s time for a more serious approach when it comes to its business in the country.

For years the carmaker has seen declining numbers in the country, the most recent being the over 30 percent drop reported for the second quarter of the year.



As of this week, Ford plans to change all that by making its Chinese division a stand-alone business unit, reporting directly to global headquarters, and with its own CEO, Anning Chen, “an experienced auto executive with a strong track record in China.”



“Success in China is critical as we reposition our global business for long-term success,” said in a statement Ford CEO Jim Hackett.



“With today’s actions, we are strengthening our commitment to the China market and reorganizing our international markets to strengthen their performance.”



Along with giving the local branch more independence, Ford also announced some steps it will be taking to be able to take the fight to the Germans.



A new International Markets business unit will be established, initially comprised of Ford’s existing Asia Pacific businesses outside of China. Other markets will be absorbed in the new entity at a later date.



Production wise, the number of locally-produced



Research and development will be key in China for both engineering and AI, connectivity and digital marketing. For this tasks, the carmaker has already established some sort of understanding with Baidu and Alibaba