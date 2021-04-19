Lincoln Zephyr Reflection and Corsair PHEV Debut in China

During the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, Lincoln introduced two models tailored for the Chinese market, but also a couple more initiatives. With the premiere of the Lincoln Zephyr Reflection, the debut of the Lincoln Corsair PHEV, and the launch of the new Lincoln ID, the brand is expanding its horizons with vehicles designed for Chinese consumer's needs.
The Lincoln Zephyr Reflection "teaser" model is a medium-sized sedan. The new car will replace the current MKZ and become the entry-level product of the Lincoln sedan family in China.
In terms of appearance, the new car features a signature Lincoln front grille with a starburst pattern. The headlights on both sides are integrated with the grille, which gives it a very sharp look.
The design of Zephyr Reflection aims to showcase the core concept of the brand "Quiet Flight" that meets the individualized needs of Chinese customers. The interior features a large digital screen in the center that stretches from the driver's side to the passenger's side, providing an all-tech experience.
Since luxury sedans have been in high demand in China, the new Zephyr Reflection comes to offer precisely that: a dynamic exterior and tech-oriented interior.
More information will be provided when the production version of Lincoln Zephyr Reflection will debut later this year.
Separately, Lincoln debuted the new Corsair PHEV for China, its first locally-produced NEV.
The hybrid is equipped with a dual-electric motor and a gasoline engine. Corsair PHEV also comes with the SYNC+ connectivity system launched for the first time in the Corsair. However, the system will be upgraded with the V2X technology to allow efficient communication with the surrounding traffic.
The brand did not stop there and showcased its new interactive digital tool, Lincoln ID. The new Lincoln ID grants access to all of Lincoln's digital touchpoints. It offers information on pre-sales, travel, entertainment, and more.
Lastly, Lincoln has introduced an official vehicle pilot program in China for vehicle replacements and upgrades. The pilot program has been launched in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu.
In terms of appearance, the new car features a signature Lincoln front grille with a starburst pattern. The headlights on both sides are integrated with the grille, which gives it a very sharp look.
The design of Zephyr Reflection aims to showcase the core concept of the brand "Quiet Flight" that meets the individualized needs of Chinese customers. The interior features a large digital screen in the center that stretches from the driver's side to the passenger's side, providing an all-tech experience.
Since luxury sedans have been in high demand in China, the new Zephyr Reflection comes to offer precisely that: a dynamic exterior and tech-oriented interior.
More information will be provided when the production version of Lincoln Zephyr Reflection will debut later this year.
Separately, Lincoln debuted the new Corsair PHEV for China, its first locally-produced NEV.
The hybrid is equipped with a dual-electric motor and a gasoline engine. Corsair PHEV also comes with the SYNC+ connectivity system launched for the first time in the Corsair. However, the system will be upgraded with the V2X technology to allow efficient communication with the surrounding traffic.
The brand did not stop there and showcased its new interactive digital tool, Lincoln ID. The new Lincoln ID grants access to all of Lincoln's digital touchpoints. It offers information on pre-sales, travel, entertainment, and more.
Lastly, Lincoln has introduced an official vehicle pilot program in China for vehicle replacements and upgrades. The pilot program has been launched in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu.