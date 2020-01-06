Lincoln Starts 2020 Corsair Production in China, Features 2.0L Turbo Engine

Not that long ago, the Lincoln Motor Company announced that it would introduce three locally-produced models in China starting in 2020. The Corsair is the first of them, priced at 248,000 yuan for the front-wheel-drive option with the eight-speed automatic transmission and turbocharged four-cylinder powerplant.
Automotive News reports the all-wheel-driven Corsair is available to order from 305,000 yuan, and both variants are to arrive at Chinese dealerships in March for the 2020 model year. The compact-sized crossover utility vehicle riding on the same platform as the Ford Escape is built in Chongqing by Ford through a joint venture with a local automaker known as Changan Automobile Co.
Measuring 4,615 millimeters in length and featuring a wheelbase of 2,710 millimeters, the Corsair for China is slightly larger than the U.S. version Lincoln builds at the Louisville plant in Kentucky alongside the Escape. The only available engine is rated at 250 PS (247 horsepower) and 280 Nm (207 pound-feet) of torque, which is pretty adequate for a crossover from the compact segment.
Introduced at the 2019 New York Auto Show back in April, the Corsair serves as a replacement for the MKC. It is joined in Lincoln’s lineup by the MKX-replacing Nautilus, the mid-sized Aviator, and the full-size Navigator. Corsair also happens to be an interesting choice for the nameplate, partly because it sounds much better than MKC and partly thanks to the Edsel Corsair and Ford Corsair.
The United States is also treated to the 2.3-liter EcoBoost from the ‘Stang and Explorer while the Grand Touring is a plug-in hybrid that combines an e-motor with a continuously variable transmission and a 2.5-liter engine running as efficiently as possible on the Atkinson cycle. In addition to electric all-wheel drive, the Grand Touring also promises approximately 25 miles of electric range.
If you were wondering why Lincoln had to introduce the Corsair as a locally-produced model in China, that’s because the automaker wanted to avoid the 15-percent tax on imported passenger cars and light trucks.
