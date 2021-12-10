2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Prototype Shows Unique Wheels, Slide-Out Tailgate

Back in October 2021, Ford North America product communications director Mike Levine confirmed the Bronco Everglades for next summer with a factory-installed winch and a passenger-side snorkel. The Bronco Nation has followed suit with exclusive photographs of a pre-production model fitted with unique wheels and 35-inch Goodyear Territory rubber.
Finished in a very nice shade of green, the Everglades takes its name from the national park in South Florida, the largest remaining subtropical wilderness in the country. Described as a special edition rather than a trim level, the Everglades is also rocking a heavy-duty modular front bumper.
Neat fender flares, a molded-in-color hard top, roof rails, and a slide-out tailgate are featured as well. The latter piece of hardware will be added to the options list in due time. Pricing, standard features, and powertrain information for the Everglades will be revealed in the first quarter of ‘22.
On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, it’s pretty safe to assume that a special edition of the Bronco will receive the 2.7-liter EcoBoost instead of the four-cylinder turbo. As long as there’s premium gasoline in the fuel tank, the six-cylinder mill develops 330 ponies plus 415 lb-ft (563 Nm).
The only transmission available with the larger engine choice is a ten-speed automatic that entered series production in 2017. Although it’s a fine transmission, the 10Rxx has been hindered by complaints of violent shifting, missed gears, as well as a sticking torque converter clutch valve.
The 10Rxx in the Bronco isn’t the beefier 10R80 of the Ranger and F-150 pickup trucks, but the 10R60 that Ford uses in the Explorer. The 3.0-liter EcoBoost of the Explorer ST is rumored to be shared with the Bronco Raptor, albeit with a little more torque than the Explorer ST’s 415 lb-ft.
