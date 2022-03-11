Ford Bronco Jumps on the 6x6 Bandwagon With Apocalypse Dark Horse Conversion

Have you ever looked at the new generation Ford Bronco, wishing that someone would just turn it into a 6x6? Why sure you have, because regardless of whether you’re into high-riders or not, a six-wheeled beast is a show-stopper, no matter where you park it.
You see, Ford has a Bronco for everyone. From the Base to the Raptor, and from the Badlands to the Everglades, you could get yours with a plethora of equipment installed straight from the factory. And wherever the Blue Oval won’t deliver, there are numerous tuners out there that would gladly take your money in return for fitting it with more bits and pieces.
Giving it an extra axle at the rear is now possible too, with Apocalypse ticking this box with their very own proposal. It’s dubbed the Dark Horse, and it is as real as they come, being much longer than the normal Bronco, sporting an open bed behind the cockpit, and bringing some off-road goodies, such as the steel bumpers, LED light bar, winch, and fender flares to keep those panels shiny as long as possible.
Now, unfortunately, the company behind the conversion has only said a few things about the project on social media, and they haven’t talked about the power, how much it costs to turn your Bronco into the Dark Horse, and so on. However, if you dig the pictured one and have the finances to back it up, then you could buy it, as it will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach, Florida, event, on April 7-9.
This isn’t Apocalypse’s only six-wheel drive beast, as their portfolio already includes some insane machines like the Hellfire, Doomsday, Sinister 6, and Warlord. Pricing varies from $155,000 for the first three, when had with a turbodiesel, and $250,000 for the latter, and that makes them affordable in comparison with the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6, which is a seven-digit affair nowadays.
