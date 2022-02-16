Life of Boris, the Delightful YouTuber Teaching Us to Mod Cars the Ex-Soviet Way

This is Boris, owner, and curator of the Life of Boris YouTube channel for those who are uninitiated. It's somewhat ambiguous where this balaklava and ushanka-wearing content creator originates.
But fans have surmised he's a Russian national living in Estonia at the moment. But his nationality means little in the long run because his goal is to show all of us how to live our lives and modify our cars the Gopnik way.
If you've never heard this term, it's a complicated story. In short, they're often seen as a stereotype of working-class young men (or if a woman, a Gopnitsa) living in ex-Soviet countries like Russia, Belarus, and others.
These people are characterized as gathering around in their iconic squatting pose, which they've adopted as an alternative to sitting on the cold, dirty ground outside Eastern European medium-rise apartment buildings. Here, they dance to their native Hard Bass music while drinking vodka, spitting semechki seeds (sunflower seeds) and being merry, at least according to the obviously exaggerated on screen character that Boris portrays. These videos aren't supposed to be taken too seriously, after all.
Happily, for all of us, Boris's favorite pastime besides devising the ultimate Pelmeni, Cheburek, Shashlik, and Blin recipes are adding his own touches to his and his friend's cars. Boris and his buddies Anatoly and Sergei chose a third-generation Volkswagen Golf to give the Boris treatment back in 2015.
Added touches start with triple white stripes on the hood, roof, and on the steering wheel to match the stripes of an Adidas tracksuit and running shoes. Paying homage to many ex-Soviet block country's fascination with Adidas dating back to their sponsorship of the Soviet Olympic Game's squad.
Beaded seat covers, a booming stereo, and an aftermarket air filter are certified Boris-approved mods that add a unique charm nothing else can match. Is it stylish by contemporary measures? Heck no. But is it affordable? Absolutely!
Some important consumer advice for sure. He got behind the wheel of a Lada Niva 4x4 for his debut music video, Slav King. Go check it out on YouTube if you're interested. It's a real banger.
Further still, Boris starred alongside Hard Bass artist Uamee in the hit single Lada. Here's a small slice of the English lyrics. "Run on vodka, never slow. Russian motor never blows. Seeking out the western spy. I not quit, but still, they try." Step aside, Slim Shady, we got a true lyrical genius on our hands.
So, what does any of this tell us about Boris? Well, other than proving honest, well meaning poor Eastern Europeans aren't just a somewhat un-flattering caricature. He shows us how they're really no different than you or me. Just because their families come from the fall of communism doesn't mean they don't have hopes and grand ambitions, just like the rest of the world.
Through his videos, Boris shows us how true economically disadvantaged Eastern Europeans live, cook, and maintain their hobbies in ways that save as much money as possible. All while allowing you to have a heck of a lot of fun doing so.
When so many in the Western world are conditioned to fear Eastern Europeans, Boris helps to bring people and cultures from far off places into a dialogue with the rest of the world that may never have happened without him. In short, Boris helps bring people of all kinds together, not drive them apart.
Do not allow the propaganda to convince you otherwise because you'd be missing out on some experiences you'll be happy you had in your life. Thanks for reading! As Boris himself often says, "stay cheeki breeki, everybody!"
