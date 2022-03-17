Lewis Hamilton's Cutest Passenger in His Mercedes-AMG GT R: His Dog, Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton is just days away from the start of the 2022 Formula One season at the Bahrain Grand Prix, and he shared an official picture of the cutest passenger he’s had in his Mercedes-AMG GT R: his dog, Roscoe.
Lewis Hamilton, who will soon be changing his name to honor his mother, is getting ready for the upcoming 2022 Formula One season. Focusing on earning his eighth World Championship title, the British racing driver knows how to appreciate the good things in his life.
Like his dog, Roscoe, a British bulldog. The racing driver adopted Roscoe in 2013, and Roscoe has had his own Instagram account since 2015, where we can see glimpses of what it’s like to live with Lewis Hamilton. Also, he has more than 400k followers.
And the latest post on the account shows he is the cutest passenger to ever drive with Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes-AMG GT R. The caption showed how Roscoe also supports his dad: “I miss’s drivings with dads buts I knows he’s racings this weeks. Goods lucks dad, loves ya’s”
The vehicle was introduced by the German brand in 2018, and it’s powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, delivering 577 horsepower (585 ps) at 6,250 rpm, and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) between 2,100 and 5,500 rpm. And this Mercedes-AMG is just one of the several models he has in his garage, which is a perk of driving for Mercedes-AMG Petronas.
On his official account, Lewis shared a picture of himself, and promised he’ll do his best the upcoming season. He wrote: “So much has gone into getting back and being here both physically and spiritually.” The British racing driver continued: “Me and the team put in a lot of hard work and long hours, and we’re going to give it everything we can for you guys. Keep the positivity coming ???????? #teamlh”
On Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19, the teams will return for free practice, and qualifications, with the race to start at 6 PM local time.
