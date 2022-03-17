Ford Mustang Drags OBS 1997 GMC Sierra, Soon Finds Out It's a Procharged Sleeper

Although traditionally the videographer behind the Race Your Ride account on YouTube brings us the dragstrip stories of interesting passenger cars, there are fine exceptions. Of the truck variety.
Let us remember that one time when this YT channel mesmerized us with a patina-clad 1963 Milk truck drag racer that had it all, from a twin-turbo 496ci BBC to wheelies! Now, this OBS sleeper is a bit tamer. But only on the outside, and just because one would usually imagine a half-ton Extended Cab SLE truck is mostly a workhorse, not a motorsport aficionado.
However, with the increasing popularity of OBS trucks (old/original body style) from General Motors, these GMC Sierras and Chevy Silverados are bound to be found in new and mysterious positions. Like the left or right lane of a dragstrip. In the case of this recent video embedded below (and uploaded on March 12th, 2022), we are dealing with some feisty Byron Dragway (Byron, Illinois) action.
The Burgundy GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Extended Cab may look like it just came out for a cruise, but the details quickly paint a different picture along with the walkaround. The fourth-generation was bought new by its current owner, Grady Alley, and has a mere 44,500 miles (71,616 km) on the odometer. However, it is now also far from stock condition.
All thanks to a host of well-thought enhancements, chief among them being the D1 Procharger with 14lbs of boost added to the 400ci SBC (small block Chevy) V8 engine, among others. Just to put things into the proper perspective, the first run is a solo where the pair achieve their best-ever result so far, a 10.54s pass at 130 mph/209 kph!
That was impressive, for sure. But maybe the Ford Mustang Fox Body did not see it before lining up for a quarter-mile battle. No worries, as the Sierra sleeper did not push to the limit, perhaps in a bid to refrain from shell-shocking that Blue Oval representative. Still, it had a relatively easy win: 11.2s (128 mph/206kph) versus 12.04s (120 mph/193kph).
