The New BMW XM Is Here With Polarizing Design Cues, "Label Red" Develops 735 HP

More on this:

1 Alpina B7 Allegedly Discontinued, No Successor Planned, This Was the Last One

2 Practical yet Frightening BMW M5 CS Touring Sounds Like Wishful Thinking, Sadly

3 BMW Couldn’t Care Less About Joining Formula 1, Will Keep Focusing on LMDh

4 Abandoned Property Hidden in the Woods Has a Yard Full of Classic Cars

5 2023 BMW M2 Leaked Photos Reveal Exceedingly Angular Design Cues