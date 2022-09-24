2023 BMW M2 Leaked Photos Reveal Exceedingly Angular Design Cues

Codenamed G87, the second-generation M2 has been photographed uncamouflaged way ahead of its reported debut. October 11th is rumored to be the day, and BMW surely won’t change any design traits until then.
Probably the first road-going car designed in Minecraft, this fellow is borderline questionable up front. In addition to a plethora of angles that simply don’t work together with the headlights, the front end is too busy for this application, a vehicle that is expected to celebrate driving enjoyment.
The rocker panel’s design is fine as long as you ignore that weird line between the door and rear wheel. The rear definitely is the most atrocious part of the Mexico-built sports coupe. BMW has – quite possibly – used a baboon’s butt as inspiration for that bumper. The gloss-black diffuser with angular cutouts for the quad-piped exhaust is ghastly at best, and the reflectors on the swollen bits of the bumper are downright hideous. Car lovers with a mild case of OCD, you might want to refrain from looking at the rearview camera.
Pale-ish blue paint on the body with red brake calipers is a rather poor combo. We can also notice carbon-fiber seats with integrated headrests, which look quite similar to the M3 and M4. Published on Bimmerport.com, the photos that should’ve never left BMW’s facility reveal a set of Michelin rubber boots wrapped around black wheels featuring a dual-spoke motif.
Although the dashboard is camouflaged, make no mistake there’s a dual-screen iDrive 8 setup there, consisting of the infotainment system and instrument cluster. To be offered with a good ol’ manual and a torque-converter automatic instead of the dual-clutch box of the first-gen M2, the second generation will rely on the inline-six engine of bigger sibling M4.
Reportedly codenamed S58T although that information might be wrong because the M4 Competition also rocks the T (top) version of the S58, this variant of the 3.0-liter mill develops 338 kW. Converted to American and European ponies, that number converts to 453 horsepower and 460 ps. On that note, here’s hope the all-new M2 drives much better than it looks.
