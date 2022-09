Alpina B7 Allegedly Discontinued, No Successor Planned, This Was the Last One

Third, neither company denied the rumors, and no website has posted spy shots of a 2024 Alpina B7, for example. We did not expect a confirmation of any kind, but there was nothing to show us that it was not happening.While the news of the Alpina B7 being discontinued could have been a rumor in itself, or just a misunderstanding, it is becoming increasingly clear that there is no mistake, and that green example shown in the only photo available online is the last Alpina B7 made.As you can imagine, fans of the German brand were not happy to learn that a model as important as the B7, which was being made since the E32 generation of the 7 Series, was discontinued. One cannot help but wonder which will be the next Alpina icon to get the axe.The current deal between Alpina and BMW allows the former to develop, manufacture, and sell its models based on the products of the former up until the last day in 2025. In theory, nothing should have changed with Alpina, but we will never know what went on behind the scenes.To be fair, the German marque did mention that electrification had made it increasingly expensive and difficult to develop new models , so this might just be a cost-saving decision based on sales results.