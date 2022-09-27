Alpina B7 Allegedly Discontinued, No Successor Planned, This Was the Last One

Alpina was acquired by BMW earlier this year, and now it is claimed that the brand from Buchloe will not build the B7 anymore. While yet unconfirmed from another source, an Alpina importer announced on Facebook that the final B7 has been assembled and that the B7 era has come to an end.
The vehicle in question was built on the old G11/12 platform, and it is not getting a successor on the G70 platform. In other words, the previous-gen BMW 7 Series was the base for the last Alpina B7, and its last example meant for Alpina had become the last Alpina B7 because the manufacturer does not intend to make the B7 out of the new G70 platform from BMW.
Now, there had been rumors that announced that the Alpina B7 will not be built on the G70 platform, but those had been left unconfirmed by BMW Group representatives.
The rumor in question appeared this Summer, and it was backed by some facts that made it more than just a suggestion. First, there were no prototypes of G70-based Alpina B7 cars spotted in the wild. Second, the G70 7 Series had just entered production at the time.
Third, neither company denied the rumors, and no website has posted spy shots of a 2024 Alpina B7, for example. We did not expect a confirmation of any kind, but there was nothing to show us that it was not happening.
While the news of the Alpina B7 being discontinued could have been a rumor in itself, or just a misunderstanding, it is becoming increasingly clear that there is no mistake, and that green example shown in the only photo available online is the last Alpina B7 made.
As you can imagine, fans of the German brand were not happy to learn that a model as important as the B7, which was being made since the E32 generation of the 7 Series, was discontinued. One cannot help but wonder which will be the next Alpina icon to get the axe.
The current deal between Alpina and BMW allows the former to develop, manufacture, and sell its models based on the products of the former up until the last day in 2025. In theory, nothing should have changed with Alpina, but we will never know what went on behind the scenes.
To be fair, the German marque did mention that electrification had made it increasingly expensive and difficult to develop new models, so this might just be a cost-saving decision based on sales results.
Now, there had been rumors that announced that the Alpina B7 will not be built on the G70 platform, but those had been left unconfirmed by BMW Group representatives.
The rumor in question appeared this Summer, and it was backed by some facts that made it more than just a suggestion. First, there were no prototypes of G70-based Alpina B7 cars spotted in the wild. Second, the G70 7 Series had just entered production at the time.
Third, neither company denied the rumors, and no website has posted spy shots of a 2024 Alpina B7, for example. We did not expect a confirmation of any kind, but there was nothing to show us that it was not happening.
While the news of the Alpina B7 being discontinued could have been a rumor in itself, or just a misunderstanding, it is becoming increasingly clear that there is no mistake, and that green example shown in the only photo available online is the last Alpina B7 made.
As you can imagine, fans of the German brand were not happy to learn that a model as important as the B7, which was being made since the E32 generation of the 7 Series, was discontinued. One cannot help but wonder which will be the next Alpina icon to get the axe.
The current deal between Alpina and BMW allows the former to develop, manufacture, and sell its models based on the products of the former up until the last day in 2025. In theory, nothing should have changed with Alpina, but we will never know what went on behind the scenes.
To be fair, the German marque did mention that electrification had made it increasingly expensive and difficult to develop new models, so this might just be a cost-saving decision based on sales results.