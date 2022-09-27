The Rivian R1S Is Now Doug DeMuro's DougScore Leader, the SUV Sits Above the McLaren F1

Here’s something nobody expected to happen this year – Doug DeMuro found a replacement for the DougScore champion McLaren F1. “The greatest car ever made” is now placed below the all-electric Rivian R1S, even though they both have the same total score. This might not matter to McLaren, but it is a major win for the American manufacturer. Here’s why the famous YouTuber did this.
At this point, almost everybody agrees that Rivian’s R1S is a good vehicle. But doubts have been expressed and customer issues popped up here and there. The underlying fact, however, cannot be denied – this zero-tailpipe emission SUV is incredibly capable of delivering almost anything a customer would like in various scenarios without compromise.
But let’s look at what Doug DeMuro is saying about the R1S. The 30-minute presentation contains all the “quirks and features,” the good and the bad about the interior and exterior design, and there are even some parts in the video down below in which the man explains what he would like to be changed or updated. So, Rivian, you might want to look at this one!
However, there are not many drawbacks for DeMuro to find. In fact, he starts describing this SUV using only positive remarks as he drives it around. For example, you’ll hear things like “it’s so fast, faster than any vehicle has any right to be if it’s this size,” “it does everything,” “it’s an off-roading legend,” “it’s more efficient than a gas car,” and many other similar reflections.
We get it by now that the YouTuber is convinced the Normal-based manufacturer did almost everything right. He also points out that “it’s amazing all the stuff it can do in one.” Doug DeMuro goes even further and underlines that the Rivian R1S is “the car everybody wants.”
Some drawbacks that get mentioned are the handling, the limited camera system functionality, the weight, the ride quality, and the lack of luxurious features. However, the man admits the SUV is priced correctly when he looks at what other manufacturers bring to the market. And there’s no disagreeing with that!
Even though it might not look like much to some of our readers, the fact that Doug DeMuro found another champion for his tested cars scores sheet is a major win for Rivian. It's one of the best things that could've happened for the brand considering DeMuro is known for his blunt approach and honest, unbiased reviews. What's even better is that the YouTuber even ends his presentation by saying the Rivian R1S “is, quite simply, the best all-around car” he ever tested. That last remark sealed the deal.
Lastly, the Rivian R1S currently has a starting price of $78,000 which includes the dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and the 260-mi (418-km) battery pack. The vehicle driven by Doug DeMuro in the video down below is equipped with the 835-HP (847-PS) quad-motor all-wheel-drive system and the 316-mi (509-km) battery pack. Its price starts from $92,000.
