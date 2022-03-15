Reborn AE86 Trueno V2 Digitally Joins Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ, Initial D Style

Widely popular for both tuning and rally or club racing, the AE86 series of the Toyota Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno has had a major impact on the JDM car realm. With pop culture help, of course.
These small and nimble models based on the fifth-generation (E80) Toyota Corolla have been widely successful in terms of accessible motorsport builds, and naturally garnered a cult following. Not only because of the real-world stuff. But also due to the Initial D anime and manga inclusion.
Now a veritable cultural symbol in Japanese iconography, the AE86 has received both a direct replacement (AE92). As well as a spiritual successor. Aka Toyota’s partnership with Subaru to produce the affordable GR86 and BRZ sports cars. Naturally, that was not quite enough for fans.
And automotive virtual artists have been quick to point that out for years. From GR-modernized Toyota Corolla AE86s with vintage Hachi-Roku attire to slammed, widebody, and winged GR86s with Initial D night shift intentions. We have seen a lot of interpretations, for sure. But here is a simpler one to show why a minimalist approach (almost) always works.
Arnold Verghese, the virtual artist better known as arnold_design on social media, has a natural inclination towards JDM digital projects. After all, in real life, he is the proud owner of a 2017 Subaru Impreza. And, more importantly, he also plays with a 2003 JDM Version 8 Subie WRX STi EJ207 VF36!
Thus, logic dictated that it was only a matter of time before he cooked something AE86, as well. First teased, then unofficially revealed in a full CGI video, and now showcased in all its street glory... from behind. Yep, we have to say, this pixel master is giving us the reborn Toyota Trueno V2 painfully slowly... and with very few POV changes.
Alas, we are ready to forgive him if only there was even a slight chance this Initial D-themed revival could ever become real. And join the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ family on the street and on/around the racetracks.
