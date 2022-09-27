Dodge Challenger Last Call No. 7 Won’t Be Ready in Time for SEMA

It’s been enough time now since Dodge announced the discontinuation of the Challenger and Charger muscle cars for the piece of news to have reached even the most remote of corners of this Earth. But if you somewhat missed it, here it is again: there will be no more new, ICE-powered Challenger and Charger made from 2023.
As it usually happens in such cases and given how over the past decade or so the two nameplates have grown to be very appreciated by fans and dreamers alike, Dodge decided not to let them go without some special versions.
Dodge calls them Last Call editions, and are based on Scat Pack and Hellcat variants. Seven of them are planned in all, with six having already been shown by the carmaker.
The lucky six we’ve already seen are the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Charger King Daytona and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost. The seventh, still unnamed, was supposed to be introduced in November, at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Only it won’t.
The American carmaker announced this week the introduction of the brand's "seventh and final 2023 Last Call commemorative edition model has been set back.”
The company cites “product and supply challenges” as the reason for the car’s absence from SEMA, and says “the reveal will be rescheduled.” It doesn’t however, provide any new date as to when we could get to see the car in the real world.
As for what comes after the demise of the two ICE-powered Challenger and Charger, we all know how that’s going to be. We’re probably still going to have cars named like that and shaped like that, but with electric drivetrains. And then the question is: will they still be muscle cars?
