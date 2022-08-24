LA Residents Planning Protest Over Dangerous Car Stunts Because of Fast & Furious 10

The Fast and Furious franchise’s film location in the historic neighborhood Angelino Heights brought a lot of curious fans around. But the residents are protesting against the dangerous car stunts.
A lot of fans are eagerly waiting for the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, which will premiere next April. But not everyone is thrilled. The community members of a suburb in Los Angeles claim that the film locations in Angelino Heights became the place to be at night for car enthusiasts who do donuts and start high-speed races in the neighborhood.
In return, they are planning to stage a protest during a shoot due to take place this Friday. FilmLA had sent a notice that filming will take place from 9 am to 2 am.
“If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions (Universal) … we will stage a protest and will invite many reporters and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night. We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing their films started and continue to promote,” reads an e-mail written by a resident as shared by Variety.
The outlet spoke directly to the locals, who shared that the filming for Fast 10 is not the main problem, but the dangerous behavior of fans that are drawn to the area. Homeowner Hellen Kim shared that the area in front of Bob’s Market (Toretto’s) is the main attraction for fans, who rev up their engines and do dangerous car stunts. Kim said several racers have crashed into residents’ parked cars, speeding away after the incidents. Our gallery shows Google footage of skid marks all over the street in front of the shop.
However, there are some people living in the area for whom the filming is beneficial. Besides the fact that fans bring more income to businesses in Angelino Heights, some locals revealed that the movie’s producers offer some people living there financial compensation for the disruption caused by film production.
