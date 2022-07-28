Vin Diesel Lookalike Is Living the Fast Life, Which Includes Dom Toretto’s Dodge Charger

Awesome things you can find in Thailand: impressive and surprising replica cars, and the incredible Scrap Metal Art Thailand, a museum-like place where you will come across everything from Bumblebee and Predator, to a Bugatti Chiron, all of them made of scrap. Add another item to that list with the Thai Vin Diesel.
Thai Vin Diesel is the nickname that turned 38-year-old Arthid Duangsri into an international star. He didn’t specifically set out to be famous, but it happened by chance, after one of his posts on social media went viral last month. His reputation was further solidified with a feature on Vice’s Local Legends in the following weeks – you can see that video at the bottom of the page.
Duangsri has been living what the real Vin Diesel calls the “Dom life” for almost a decade now, after failing to feel good in his own skin. As he explains to Vice, he was part of a dance act and he wore his hair long, for which reason he believes the ladies weren’t exactly throwing themselves at him. During one of his shows, as he was tying his hair back so it wouldn’t get in the way, someone remarked that he resembled the Hollywood actor and, as the cliché goes, the rest was history.
Fast and Furious franchise.
So, whenever he goes out, Duangsri makes sure he wears a white T-shirt or a black vest, with black pants, a pair of sunglasses, an oversize cross necklace and, of course, his best Dom face. Since no one would believe a Dom without his iconic set of wheels, Duangsri had to improvise. In the films, Toretto drives a Dodge Charger R/T, the same car that he built with his father as a kid and that he was initially afraid to drive, before he eventually did and unleashed all 900 hp under the hood.
Duangsri is not Toretto, in that he doesn’t run a car shop (though his brother seems to) and he’s not a thief. So he had to get creative when it came to his ride, which is actually a modified 1970 Toyota Mark II. With help from his brother, he gave the Toyota a double disguise, first as a Ford Mustang in black with yellow racing stripes, then as a Dodge Charger – in matte black.
Speaking of the ride, Duangsri says that it’s not worth much in terms of money, but it has incredible sentimental value. It was his literal vehicle to fame but, most importantly, it’s that one thing that makes him feel like Vin Diesel. He describes the actor as a role model and a talented performer, and the man he most looks up to because he inspired a change of lifestyle.
Not that he’s letting them stop him from living the fast & furious life. Duangsri is monetizing on his similarity to the actor, building for himself an entire brand based on the character and his deep roots within car culture. He’s doing spon-cons for car oil and auto supplies, appearances at auto and gaming events, and Dom-heavy self-promotion. He’s even using fake Fast & Furious posters for some of these, in addition to his Dom-face and Dom poses.
We assume the ladies have since had a change of heart.
Thai Vin Diesel is the nickname that turned 38-year-old Arthid Duangsri into an international star. He didn’t specifically set out to be famous, but it happened by chance, after one of his posts on social media went viral last month. His reputation was further solidified with a feature on Vice’s Local Legends in the following weeks – you can see that video at the bottom of the page.
Duangsri has been living what the real Vin Diesel calls the “Dom life” for almost a decade now, after failing to feel good in his own skin. As he explains to Vice, he was part of a dance act and he wore his hair long, for which reason he believes the ladies weren’t exactly throwing themselves at him. During one of his shows, as he was tying his hair back so it wouldn’t get in the way, someone remarked that he resembled the Hollywood actor and, as the cliché goes, the rest was history.
Fast and Furious franchise.
So, whenever he goes out, Duangsri makes sure he wears a white T-shirt or a black vest, with black pants, a pair of sunglasses, an oversize cross necklace and, of course, his best Dom face. Since no one would believe a Dom without his iconic set of wheels, Duangsri had to improvise. In the films, Toretto drives a Dodge Charger R/T, the same car that he built with his father as a kid and that he was initially afraid to drive, before he eventually did and unleashed all 900 hp under the hood.
Duangsri is not Toretto, in that he doesn’t run a car shop (though his brother seems to) and he’s not a thief. So he had to get creative when it came to his ride, which is actually a modified 1970 Toyota Mark II. With help from his brother, he gave the Toyota a double disguise, first as a Ford Mustang in black with yellow racing stripes, then as a Dodge Charger – in matte black.
Speaking of the ride, Duangsri says that it’s not worth much in terms of money, but it has incredible sentimental value. It was his literal vehicle to fame but, most importantly, it’s that one thing that makes him feel like Vin Diesel. He describes the actor as a role model and a talented performer, and the man he most looks up to because he inspired a change of lifestyle.
Not that he’s letting them stop him from living the fast & furious life. Duangsri is monetizing on his similarity to the actor, building for himself an entire brand based on the character and his deep roots within car culture. He’s doing spon-cons for car oil and auto supplies, appearances at auto and gaming events, and Dom-heavy self-promotion. He’s even using fake Fast & Furious posters for some of these, in addition to his Dom-face and Dom poses.
We assume the ladies have since had a change of heart.