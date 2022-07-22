A Tank Is an Odd But Awesome Choice for a Grocery Getter, Soldier Proves

When your hobbies include decommissioned military vehicles, you have to find a way to integrate them into everyday life. One dad (and soldier) from England is doing that by using an armored vehicle as a daily driver – and even as his grocery getter.
Gary Freeland, the dad and soldier in question, describes himself as a “tank nut.” His pride and joy, though referred to as a “tank” in his new interview with British tabloid The Sun, is technically an armored recovery vehicle, part of the CVR(T) or Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked) Series.
Gary calls an F106 Samson his daily and, as he puts it, he and his three kids love nothing more than to jump inside it and drive it into town for a bit of (grocery) shopping. The armored vehicle is also somewhat of a budding online celebrity and is often featured in TikTok videos, while being taken on errands one would normally drive a passenger car for. Available at the bottom of the page are two videos, with one showing it at the McDonald’s Drive-Thru and the other as it’s getting a wash in the family driveway.
From what we can tell, the F106 Samson was restored by Gate Guard Restoration, a group run by members of the Armed Forces, whose mission is to “stop gate guards looking unloved” by rescuing them and giving them a second lease on life. It’s the most famous of the bunch, and the fact that Gary uses it as a family car probably has a lot to do with it.
Speaking of having a tracked armored vehicle for a daily, Gary explains that the biggest challenge is filling it up. “In this economy!” you’re probably thinking, “who can afford to fill up any tank, let alone an actual one?” And you’d be right: Gary says it costs him £800 ($957 at the current exchange rate) to fill up the CVR(T), which is a lot, but worth it. Inside, where once three operators sat, there’s plenty of room for Garry and his three kids, and for whatever groceries they pick up at the supermarket.
Plus, he tells the publication, he never has to worry about his vehicle getting dented in a rear-ender, though finding a parking spot is sometimes tricky. Gary bought it for £20,000 ($23,850), but the report doesn’t mention whether the restoration was included in this amount. At full throttle, it will travel at 50 mph (80.5 kph) though, to be fair, when you drive a tank on city streets, you’ll want to give everyone the chance to properly admire you.
“The tank is the best way to get the kids to go somewhere,” Gary concludes. “Even though the tank is massive, people still tend to park either side of it.” And everyone loves such an unexpected sight, whether in the crowded supermarket parking lot or his own driveway.
Gary calls an F106 Samson his daily and, as he puts it, he and his three kids love nothing more than to jump inside it and drive it into town for a bit of (grocery) shopping. The armored vehicle is also somewhat of a budding online celebrity and is often featured in TikTok videos, while being taken on errands one would normally drive a passenger car for. Available at the bottom of the page are two videos, with one showing it at the McDonald’s Drive-Thru and the other as it’s getting a wash in the family driveway.
From what we can tell, the F106 Samson was restored by Gate Guard Restoration, a group run by members of the Armed Forces, whose mission is to “stop gate guards looking unloved” by rescuing them and giving them a second lease on life. It’s the most famous of the bunch, and the fact that Gary uses it as a family car probably has a lot to do with it.
Speaking of having a tracked armored vehicle for a daily, Gary explains that the biggest challenge is filling it up. “In this economy!” you’re probably thinking, “who can afford to fill up any tank, let alone an actual one?” And you’d be right: Gary says it costs him £800 ($957 at the current exchange rate) to fill up the CVR(T), which is a lot, but worth it. Inside, where once three operators sat, there’s plenty of room for Garry and his three kids, and for whatever groceries they pick up at the supermarket.
Plus, he tells the publication, he never has to worry about his vehicle getting dented in a rear-ender, though finding a parking spot is sometimes tricky. Gary bought it for £20,000 ($23,850), but the report doesn’t mention whether the restoration was included in this amount. At full throttle, it will travel at 50 mph (80.5 kph) though, to be fair, when you drive a tank on city streets, you’ll want to give everyone the chance to properly admire you.
“The tank is the best way to get the kids to go somewhere,” Gary concludes. “Even though the tank is massive, people still tend to park either side of it.” And everyone loves such an unexpected sight, whether in the crowded supermarket parking lot or his own driveway.
@gateguardrestoration #foryourpage #foryou #fyp #FilmTeyvatIslands #tank #hotweekend #CVRT #ladbible #tiktok #McDonald’s #drive ? waiting for McDonalds - rickey thompson
@gateguardrestoration Giving the CVR(t) samson a wash #fyp #foryou #foryourpage #LiveForTheChallenge #CVRT #youneedthisinyourlife #tanks ? Very Good Very Nice - Bck