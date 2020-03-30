Fast & Furious “Dom’s Dodge Charger” Now Available As LEGO Technic Set

Towards the end of January 2020, LEGO announced – with great pomp and circumstance - a licensing partnership with Universal Studios. And as expected, the Danish toy manufacturer has surely delivered on this collaboration.
Enter “Dom’s Dodge Charger” as LEGO lists the 1,077-piece set on the company’s website, aimed at children aged 10 or more and priced at $99,99. The fine print reads “pre-order” and “will ship from April 27th,” so you’ll have to wait a month to get yours delivered. Also worthy of note, LEGO limits purchases to two units.
The toy replica of the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T with a thumpin’ great supercharger poking out of the hood and some nitrous bottles for good measure also serves as an appetizer for the latest installment of the sage – Fast 9 – which hits theaters in April 2021. That’s right! Universal Studio postponed the movie by almost a year over the coronavirus pandemic! No Time To Die, Peter Rabbit 2, and A Quiet Place 2 have also been delayed, along with Mulan, Black Widow, and The Batman.
Turning our attention back to the Lego Technic set, the Charger is packed with authentic details such as the moving pistons, functional steering system, and wishbone suspension. The car measures 15 inches in length and 6 inches in width, standing 4 inches tall – the right size for playing on the floor and displaying on the coffee table.
As it’s often the case with complicated building kits, LEGO supplies this set with detailed instructions to help the youngest of builders. Speaking of which, LEGO also highlights that this set meets the highest industry standards for safety.
Dominic Toretto’s life-sized muscle car is anything but safe, though. Remember that scene from the first movie when Dom told Brian he’s afraid of the car? Started by his father and finished by the junior, Dom’s Dodge Charger reportedly makes 900 horsepower.
Don’t even ask about the torque because “the chassis twisted coming off the line.”
