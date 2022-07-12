Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Gets the SEMA Treatment, Now Looks Like a Premium Hot Wheels

Since the inception of Hot Wheels, billions and billions of these diecast vehicles have been sold around the world. And lately, it feels like more people are getting into the hobby. The official Red Line Club by Mattel can't keep up with the increasing demand, as even exclusive models are sold in the tens of thousands. So, if you can't get your hands on an RLC Hot Wheels, or a Super Treasure Hunt, there's only one thing left to do.

