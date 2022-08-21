This Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R V-SPEC II Driven by Paul Walker Just Sold for $577,000

Let’s be honest, everybody who’s into cars has had, at some point, a crush on the R34 Skyline. Okay, maybe not, but everybody has at least heard of the famous Godzilla. If you’re somewhere in your mid-20s like I am, there’s a chance you’ve grown to love this car ever since it won that drag race at the start of the second Fast and Furious movie.
This specific car that was recently sold at Mecum Auctions is a 2001 GT-R V-Spec II. It was one of only 14 cars imported by MotoRex for use on the road in the United States. Of course, it would be a cool story if things stopped here, but they keep going to make it uniquely spectacular. So let me tease some of the other features of this car before getting to the climax of the story.
This V-Spec II GT-R obviously features the renowned RB26DETT twin-turbocharged 2.6L inline 6-cylinder engine. However, it has some performance goodies under the hood to make all the JDM enthusiasts giddy.
Yes, that was a pun, as GReddy provided a plethora of performance parts for this beauty in Bayside Blue, such as the radiator and intake manifold, a Garage Defend cooling panel, and a Trust steel exhaust. Oh yeah, it has also been recently tuned by Kenji Sumino at Greddy USA and has a 6-speed manual.
The racier among you will be delighted to find out this GT-R comes in right-hand drive, with Ray Volk Racing TE37 Saga wheels, lowered and stiffened suspension, and Tein coil overs with electronically adjustable dampers.
Now we go into the highlight of this story. The only hope you should harbor in relation to this car is maybe seeing it at a Cars & Coffee, as the price tag is astronomical. I know big prices are expected of an R34 GT-R V-Spec II, but this one just sold north of $577,000 (574,500 Euro). Yes, that happened.
However, it did so for a reason, and let’s just say I didn’t randomly mention that famous car action franchise at the beginning. The late Paul Walker himself has put some 18,000 miles on this car, promoting various Fast and Furious movies. Moreover, the car allegedly spent that time under his personal care, making for a truly unique and special association.
This V-Spec II GT-R obviously features the renowned RB26DETT twin-turbocharged 2.6L inline 6-cylinder engine. However, it has some performance goodies under the hood to make all the JDM enthusiasts giddy.
Yes, that was a pun, as GReddy provided a plethora of performance parts for this beauty in Bayside Blue, such as the radiator and intake manifold, a Garage Defend cooling panel, and a Trust steel exhaust. Oh yeah, it has also been recently tuned by Kenji Sumino at Greddy USA and has a 6-speed manual.
The racier among you will be delighted to find out this GT-R comes in right-hand drive, with Ray Volk Racing TE37 Saga wheels, lowered and stiffened suspension, and Tein coil overs with electronically adjustable dampers.
Now we go into the highlight of this story. The only hope you should harbor in relation to this car is maybe seeing it at a Cars & Coffee, as the price tag is astronomical. I know big prices are expected of an R34 GT-R V-Spec II, but this one just sold north of $577,000 (574,500 Euro). Yes, that happened.
However, it did so for a reason, and let’s just say I didn’t randomly mention that famous car action franchise at the beginning. The late Paul Walker himself has put some 18,000 miles on this car, promoting various Fast and Furious movies. Moreover, the car allegedly spent that time under his personal care, making for a truly unique and special association.