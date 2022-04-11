Brie Larson, the Latest Addition to Fast & Furious 10 Cast

Brie Larson is the latest actress to join the cast for the upcoming tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, and Vin Diesel has already welcomed her to the “family.”
It’s been a crazy ride, with Fast & Furious debuting over two decades ago, in 2001. It included mad stunts, impossible rides, and gravity-defying moments. And we even lost one of the original members, Paul Walker along the way. And the franchise is still not over. It is to end with its tenth installment, which will be divided into two separate movies.
A few months ago, news broke out that Jason Momoa is to join the cast as the movie’s villain. Now, another actress from the superhero world joined in: Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson.
Larson, who is Nissan’s brand ambassador, has recently appeared in a commercial for the Japanese manufacturer at the Super Bowl, next to Eugene Levy, Danai Gurira, and Dave Bautista.
The commercial showed Levy as a wannabe James Bond-type in an action movie behind the wheel of a Nissan Z, so we can only hope that Brie Larson will get her share of driving moments in the upcoming movie.
The announcement came directly from Vin Diesel, who welcomed Larson to the “family.” He shared a picture of the two, and wrote: “You see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself “that’s captain Marvel”. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image.”
He added: “What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”
So far, there’s no word on what Larson’s role is in the franchise, but the film, directed by Justin Lin, is scheduled to be out in theaters on May 19, 2023.
