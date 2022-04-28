Fast X Director Steps Down One Week After Filming Begins, No Replacement in Sight

Fast and Furious's latest iteration, Fast X, will no longer be directed by Justin Lin. It is unclear who will take his place in the role of director, but you should know that Lin will stick around as producer. The filmmaker co-wrote the movie's script along with Dan Mazeau, so it is surprising to see Lin step back from his director role on the week when filming began.
Justin Lin made a statement that was posted on social media, in which he stated that he has the support of Universal in this decision, which he described as "difficult." We should point out that Justin Lin has directed five films of the Fast and Furious franchise, and he has been involved in everything for more than ten years.
Justin Lin's first Fast and Furious work was Tokyo Drift, which marked a fresh approach to the series. He went on to direct 2009's Fast & Furious, 2011's Fast Five, the 2013 Fast & Furious 6, as well as Fast 9, which was the most recent installment of the motion picture series.
Some might say that the crew is like family now (pun intended), but people on the internet believe otherwise, and commenters claim that the decision was linked to some of the cast members. The latter part is not an official point of view, though, so do not quote us on that one.
Fast X is set to be released in theaters on May 19, 2023, but this date might be changed since the film will be without a director for an unspecified period. While filming commenced on April 20, 2022, and Justin Lin announced his decision a week after that, it has been reported that filming has not stopped completely. This is not the first delay for Fast X, so maybe do not plan to see the movie on May 19 just yet.
Instead, sources claim that the second unit continues its work when filming is concerned. While this is not a clear explanation of what is going on, it does mean that camera crews are filming images that will be used in the motion picture. Those familiar with filming are aware of the existence of "A-roll" and "B-roll," with the latter being reserved for illustration shots.
In other words, a camera crew with a script on hand, along with a list of shots, as any movie is done, could continue working for a couple of days, if not more, on filming things that do not necessarily require the presence of a director. Moreover, since Lin will remain a producer of the motion picture, he could still lay out the groundwork for what needs to be done.
