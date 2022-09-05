Jordana Brewster Gets Married, Her Getaway Car Is Fast and Furious Approved

More on this:

1 LA Residents Planning Protest Over Dangerous Car Stunts Because of Fast & Furious 10

2 This Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R V-SPEC II Driven by Paul Walker Just Sold for $577,000

3 Fast and Furious Stars Remember Paul Walker, Eight Years After Car Crash

4 When She's Not Hanging Off Hummers, Jordana Brewster Still Drives a Range Rover

5 Final Two Fast & Furious Movies Confirmed To Be Directed By Justin Lin