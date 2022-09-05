Jordana Brewster Gets Married, Her Getaway Car Is Fast and Furious Approved

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit are married! Their wedding included several Fast and Furious stars, a few cars from the franchise, and a tribute to Paul Walker.
Actress Jordana Brewster, 42, and Mason Morfit, 44, were first linked in July 2020. They announced their engagement in September 2021 and one year later they were married. The couple said “I do” on Saturday in a ceremony in Redondo Beach, California.
And Jordana didn’t forget to pay lots of tributes to the franchise that kicked off her career – Fast and Furious. For her big day, she was joined by several members of the cast, including Ludacris, Vin Diesel, and Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow.
Speaking of Walker, he also had his own tribute in the wedding. Her ceremony featured various cars from the Fast and Furious films. Among them, there was a blue 1994 Acura Integra GS-R, similar to the one she drove as Mia Toretto in the series. It also marked her getaway car, and it had a decal of her and Paul Walker’s characters, Brian O’Conner and Mia Toretto, on the driver’s window. As fans recall, she and Paul Walker rode together in a similar sports car in the first movie.
The blue vehicle reportedly belongs to TikTok star and Vin Diesel lookalike Richard Avalos, who wrapped it with the help of LRG-Graphics-Events-Models. Besides the Acura Integra, there was also Dominic Toretto's Mazda RX-7 and an Acura NSX, which Brewster drives at the end of the fourth Fast & Furious.
Jordana Brewster has been a part of the franchise since its premiere in 2001 and she will also make an appearance in the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X.
Jordana revealed in a candid essay for Glamour in 2021 that she met Mason Morfit four years prior to getting together, when the two of them were still married to other people. The two reconnected just four days after she and her ex-husband, Andrew Form, decided to break up. Now, the two are married and it looks like he fully supports her passion for the Fast and Furious cars.
