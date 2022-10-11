Digital Pagani Zingerjera Slaps Modern Styling on Top of Utopia’s Hot V12 Platform

While many feel that Pagani’s third-only major creation (after the Zonda and Huayra series) will become as timeless as its predecessors, there is also a vast minority that thinks otherwise.
Sure, at least until the exotic supercar is put through its pace during independent testing, no one will dare contest its technical attributes. After all, those include an 864-horsepower Mercedes-AMG V12 mill and all the purist goodies one can think of, including a true manual transmission. But, as far as the design is concerned, opinions are split.
Some will say the retro-modern design is the embodiment of Pagani’s Zonda and Huayra spirit. Others already feel that Utopia is just more of the same weirdness and that Pagani’s styling has stagnated, even when pushed to exotic specification limits. No worries, though, as there are solutions.
Albeit most of them are merely digital, of course. So, we have already seen a virtual Pagani Nuovera ditching the Utopia design for a novel era of exotic Italian hypercar styling. Now it is time to witness the recurring ‘let’s change a little so it looks completely different’ theme’s second attempt at Pagani greatness.
And it arrives courtesy of Billy Taymiya, the virtual artist better known as artsbybildraw on social media, who has intensely collaborated with fellow CGI expert Siim Parn, the Estonia-based pixel master better known as spdesignsest on social media, to create the Pagani Zingerjera 3D Concept. Do not ask about the quirky name, as there is no explanation, though.
Instead, we do know all about the green over tan specification. This here is a Pino Verde and Nero roof treatment, complete with a Champagne finish for the wheels. Inside, there is a Tan leather atmosphere, and that is also nicely contrasted with an abundance of carbon fiber trim. As for technical details, there are none, but logic dictates they simply snatched the Utopia platform and dressed it up according to their CGI preferences.
Some will say the retro-modern design is the embodiment of Pagani’s Zonda and Huayra spirit. Others already feel that Utopia is just more of the same weirdness and that Pagani’s styling has stagnated, even when pushed to exotic specification limits. No worries, though, as there are solutions.
Albeit most of them are merely digital, of course. So, we have already seen a virtual Pagani Nuovera ditching the Utopia design for a novel era of exotic Italian hypercar styling. Now it is time to witness the recurring ‘let’s change a little so it looks completely different’ theme’s second attempt at Pagani greatness.
And it arrives courtesy of Billy Taymiya, the virtual artist better known as artsbybildraw on social media, who has intensely collaborated with fellow CGI expert Siim Parn, the Estonia-based pixel master better known as spdesignsest on social media, to create the Pagani Zingerjera 3D Concept. Do not ask about the quirky name, as there is no explanation, though.
Instead, we do know all about the green over tan specification. This here is a Pino Verde and Nero roof treatment, complete with a Champagne finish for the wheels. Inside, there is a Tan leather atmosphere, and that is also nicely contrasted with an abundance of carbon fiber trim. As for technical details, there are none, but logic dictates they simply snatched the Utopia platform and dressed it up according to their CGI preferences.