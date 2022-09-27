Virtual Pagani Nuovera Ditches Utopia Styling for Novel Era of Hypercar Design

Just recently, Italian sports car manufacturer and carbon fiber component producer Pagani officially introduced its third-ever model, dubbed Utopia. And it is quite a fool’s paradise, indeed.
Following the original Zonda and its countless interpretations, as well as the cool Huayra and its many versions, the all-new Utopia mid-engine supercar keeps the exotic recipe intact with two-door Berlinetta styling, a lightweight stance, butterfly doors, and a bonkers V12 engine to power everything up.
The latter will again arrive courtesy of Mercedes-AMG and features a 5.98-liter format (in just 99 examples, as far as the coupe variant is concerned) with twin-turbocharging and up to 852 horsepower on tap. By the way, all of them will be delivered through a newly-developed Xtrac seven-speed manual or automated manual transmission.
Naturally, just like many other rivaling supercars – including Koenigsegg’s CC850 – it too quickly jumped across the virtual realm. And there is no shortage of digital ideas, from the latest CSR Racing 2 mobile game apparition to a completely different, virtual design path. The latter comes courtesy of Pham Huy, the Turin-based Vietnamese pixel master better known as huydrawingcars on social media, who has decided that now is the right time to change Pagani's styling DNA.
The gist of the digital project is simple – he is “not a big fan of the new Pagani Utopia,” so now it was time for a cool redesign, along with a name change. Plus, he wanted to adopt a modernized styling DNA instead of Pagani’s slightly retro design that would put Utopia right next to a McLaren F1, and they might seem of the same age to the uninitiated.
This pixel master spared no CGI expenses to make his Pagani Nuovera dream come true, and this hypothetical model opens a new era for the exotic Italian automaker’s styling. Unfortunately, there is a singular, lateral POV to discuss, so it will be a tad harder to give an honest opinion about the digital rework. But, since the author has already asked our opinion, what do we think: does it get a CGI hall pass or not?
