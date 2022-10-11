Mini Ram 1500 TRX With Digital Single Cab and Short Bed Feels Lifted and Ready

Although Ford has (finally) presented a closely matching rival in the form of the V8-powered Raptor R, many still consider the Ram Trucks 1500 TRX to be the rightful king of the pickup truck hill.
This is because some Blue Oval head honchos thought it enough to give the Raptor R a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 mill from the Shelby GT500 Mustang, and every off-road pickup truck out there would likely fall to their knees in awe. Well, guess what? A more expensive and less powerful, belated response is not going to bode well in any real-world or CGI scenario.
That much is obvious by the lower interest attributed to Ford’s F-150 Raptor R while the Ram 1500 TRX is still making the rounds everywhere, both in the real world and across the virtual realm. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as examples are plentiful. Anyway, the latest case in point also comes forward courtesy of the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media).
This pixel master is now back to his good old, lifted CGI habits after previously imagining a 2024 Ford Mustang Liberty Walk squatting its wide body on forged aftermarket wheels, as all JDM muscle cars should. Then, the digital author switched back to ultra-lifted goodies with the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD jumping on the extreme mall crawler tuning scene with poise and absolutely no sensibility.
Now, though, there is also a cool twist to the lifted pickup truck shenanigans. Thus, meet the imagined Mini Ram 1500 TRX, a Single Cab and short bed hoot that rides high on chunky all-terrain wheels and tires while looking ready for absolutely any 4x4 adventure! That is cool, right? Just think of 702 ponies galloping alongside this little off-road rascal on the way to overlanding dreams. What a pretty CGI sight that would be!
