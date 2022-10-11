Get Your Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition in Australia Before It Sells Out

Almost half a year ago, Hyundai’s N Division pulled the wraps off a limited edition version of its compact hot hatch, dubbed the i30 N Drive-N. Fast-forward to present day, and they have put a price tag on it Down Under; actually, make that two price tags because it’s available with three and two pedals.
Limited to 800 units worldwide, out of which 180 are destined for Australia, the new Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition can be had from AU$53,200 (US$33,600) with the six-speed manual transmission and AU$56,200 (US$35,495) with the dual-clutch eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Both of them are married to the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which develops 206 kW (280 ps / 276 hp) and 392 Nm (289 lb-ft) of torque. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), you are looking at 6.0 seconds and a top speed of 250 kph (155 mph). During the grand unveiling earlier this year, Hyundai’s local branch said that roughly 70% of the cars that will make their way Down Under will be automatic.
Some of the highlights of the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition include the Serenity White Pearl and Phantom Black Pearl exterior paint finishes, joined by the ‘Drive-N’ emblems on the front fenders in dark bronze matte, corporate logos in black, exclusive decals, and special 19-inch alloys. The geographic coordinates of the company’s Test Center at the Nurburgring have been etched onto a plaque inside, next to the build number.
The steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara stitched together with red string, leather, and Alcantara upholstery, red buttons, red seatbelts, and exclusive floor mats can be seen inside. The 4.2-inch TFT cluster display, wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, panoramic glass roof, rear privacy windows, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a host of driving assistance gear are included.
