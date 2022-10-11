Slammed 1965 Chevy Impala Restomod Poses for a CGI Camera, Has Colorful Attire

If a classic car urge rushes through your proverbial bones, do not feel sorry or completely alone – others share your cool feelings. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Some automotive nameplates just live forever in our vintage hearts and restomod souls. A good example comes from Chevrolet’s humongous fan base for the Impala variety. That is only logical, as production took place (with interruptions, it is true) from 1957 through 2020. And that basically means there is something for everyone.
Among the wide variety of full-size and mid-size (only the eighth and ninth iterations) body styles, there are also a couple of two-door standouts in any crowd – the original hardtop (Sport Coupe) and the fashionable Convertible. Of course, the former is easier to work with than the latter, especially when restomod projects are envisioned – and that seems valid not just in the real world but also across the digital realm.
For example, Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, first imagined a 1965 Chevy Impala two-door hardtop with a thoroughly slammed attitude and blacked-out atmosphere (save for a few contrasting details). The feisty restomod was also dressed up with crimson brake calipers, signaling the red shenanigans going on inside the cockpit.
But now the pixel master is back, seemingly ready to give us another trio of differently colored ’65 Impalas for our wishful thinking enjoyment. The feisty Chevy is shown only from the rear, on this occasion, but more than makes up for the singular POV with crimson, gold, or light blue over black aftermarket wheel attire.
Afterward, naturally, when the author asked fans to choose “the color of their poison,” there was just one possible answer: “can I get all of them?” Sheesh, if only real life was also so simple…
Among the wide variety of full-size and mid-size (only the eighth and ninth iterations) body styles, there are also a couple of two-door standouts in any crowd – the original hardtop (Sport Coupe) and the fashionable Convertible. Of course, the former is easier to work with than the latter, especially when restomod projects are envisioned – and that seems valid not just in the real world but also across the digital realm.
For example, Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, first imagined a 1965 Chevy Impala two-door hardtop with a thoroughly slammed attitude and blacked-out atmosphere (save for a few contrasting details). The feisty restomod was also dressed up with crimson brake calipers, signaling the red shenanigans going on inside the cockpit.
But now the pixel master is back, seemingly ready to give us another trio of differently colored ’65 Impalas for our wishful thinking enjoyment. The feisty Chevy is shown only from the rear, on this occasion, but more than makes up for the singular POV with crimson, gold, or light blue over black aftermarket wheel attire.
Afterward, naturally, when the author asked fans to choose “the color of their poison,” there was just one possible answer: “can I get all of them?” Sheesh, if only real life was also so simple…