Second-Gen Renault Oroch Springs to Unofficial Bigster Life, Will Fight Montana

Over in North America, the revival of the compact pickup truck segment is going like clockwork, thanks to the successful adoption of the all-new Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick.
But as the United States consumers are seeing these pocket-sized trucks as a matter of reacquired taste, down below in South America they never left the public roads and continued to thrive, even in the most awkward forms. Here, let us give you a conclusive example.
French automaker Renault saw the opportunity to enter the market where Chevy’s Montana or the Fiat Strada ruled undefeated back in 2015 and used its subsidiary Dacia Duster SUV’s assets to cook up a four-door pickup truck of the compact unibody variety. Initially labeled as the Renault Duster Oroch, it quickly became incredibly popular.
Naturally, Renault kept it fresh, and it recently went through the usual mid-life-cycle update where it dropped the Duster nameplate from its moniker and gained a new 1.3-liter turbo engine good for a feisty 170 hp. But, as always, some people are more impatient than the norm and they are already looking forward to the arrival of the second generation that will properly battle the all-new 2024 Chevy Montana.
So, a good case in point – albeit a digital one – is made here courtesy of Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at the biggest competitor. Well, there is a pun in there, as the pixel master switched his digital focus from the original Duster platform to Dacia’s brand-new Bigster SUV concept.
Thus, an all-new Renault Oroch compact unibody pickup truck – in his view – would not only have Dacia’s new styling philosophy but would also borrow the elongated Renault CMF-B modular platform to better serve its practical and adventure duties. Cool, or not?
French automaker Renault saw the opportunity to enter the market where Chevy’s Montana or the Fiat Strada ruled undefeated back in 2015 and used its subsidiary Dacia Duster SUV’s assets to cook up a four-door pickup truck of the compact unibody variety. Initially labeled as the Renault Duster Oroch, it quickly became incredibly popular.
Naturally, Renault kept it fresh, and it recently went through the usual mid-life-cycle update where it dropped the Duster nameplate from its moniker and gained a new 1.3-liter turbo engine good for a feisty 170 hp. But, as always, some people are more impatient than the norm and they are already looking forward to the arrival of the second generation that will properly battle the all-new 2024 Chevy Montana.
So, a good case in point – albeit a digital one – is made here courtesy of Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at the biggest competitor. Well, there is a pun in there, as the pixel master switched his digital focus from the original Duster platform to Dacia’s brand-new Bigster SUV concept.
Thus, an all-new Renault Oroch compact unibody pickup truck – in his view – would not only have Dacia’s new styling philosophy but would also borrow the elongated Renault CMF-B modular platform to better serve its practical and adventure duties. Cool, or not?