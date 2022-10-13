Abandoned Ford Spends 20 Years Under a Cover, Everybody Seems to Want It Now

1969 marked the debut of the fourth-generation Galaxie, and naturally, the new model came with plenty of improvements, including in terms of available engines.
Ford gave up on the 427 and 428 engines offered on the Galaxie and replaced them with the 429 (7.0-liter) ThunderJet, also fitted on other models, including the Thunderbird. Needless to say, its performance capabilities turned the Galaxie into a small rocket on wheels, as it developed 360 horsepower thanks to a four-barrel carburetor.
Of course, the fourth-generation Galaxie was also available with more economical engines, including the 240 (3.9-liter) straight-six that was offered as standard to customers who wanted nothing more than a fancy companion to the supermarket.
The Galaxie convertible that eBay seller sunsetacr-19 has recently come across is a project that many seem to be drooling over despite the car sitting for a very long time. The owner says the car has been parked at their facility for about 20 years, but on the other hand, it hasn’t moved in much longer.
In other words, it’s a project that hasn’t seen the daylight too much lately, so expect it to require plenty of work in all the key areas.
With a V8 inside, this Galaxie is just as mysterious as it gets, as the seller hasn’t shared too many details on its condition. For instance, it’s not clear if the engine is starting or not, but given the car has been sleeping for such a long time, it’s probably safe to assume it doesn’t.
Most likely, whoever ends up buying the car will also have to deal with a substantial amount of rust, including on the floors and in the trunk.
And speaking of people who might buy the Galaxie, the car has a lot of interested buyers, with close to 40 bids received since the listing went live earlier this week. At the time of writing, the top offer is a little over $1,000, and a reserve is not in place.
